Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 1:06 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Pacifica Graduate Institute Celebrates Its 2015 Graduates with Commencement Ceremonies

Pacifica Graduate Institute hosted its 2015 commencement ceremonies over the Memorial Day weekend.
Pacifica Graduate Institute hosted its 2015 commencement ceremonies over the Memorial Day weekend. (Pacifica Graduate Institute photo)
By Pacifica Graduate Institute | June 2, 2015 | 5:19 p.m.

Pacifica Graduate Institute hosted its 2015 commencement ceremonies during the Memorial Day weekend, celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of its graduating students.

The ceremonies occurred on Pacifica’s picturesque Ladera Lane campus, located in the Santa Barbara foothills. Graduates, family, friends, faculty and alumni traveled to Santa Barbara from all over the globe to attend these special events.

The 2015 commencement ceremonies featured the traditional Pacifica faculty procession into Barrett Center, where three ceremonies were held, two on Saturday and one on Sunday.

In his welcome address to each graduating class, Dr. Stephen Aizenstat, chancellor and founding president, stated, “This day belongs to our graduates, their accomplishments and to the families and friends that are here to rejoice. Knowing that these graduates will bring their Pacifica experience into the world makes us proud.

“This graduation weekend has very special significance for Pacifica Graduate Institute. We are on the eve of our 40th anniversary year.”

Following each ceremony, Dianne Travis-Teague, director of alumni relations, and Pacifica alumni presented the new graduates with gifts to celebrate their momentous achievements and welcomed them to the Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association.

For most graduates, commencement was the culmination of lifelong dreams. During the ceremonies, graduates shared heartfelt gratitude for their rigorous academic experience at Pacifica and for the opportunity to take their life’s work further into the world, carrying forward Pacifica’s motto, animae mundi colendae gratia — for the sake of tending soul in and of the world. Master's and Ph.D. degrees were granted in the areas of Counseling Psychology, Mythological Studies, Engaged Humanities, Depth Psychology and Clinical Psychology.

Pacifica grad
Pacifica Graduate Institute graduates celebrated commencement with friends and family, some who traveled to Santa Barbara from all over the globe. (Pacifica Graduate Institute photo)

With deep acknowledgement and respect, Dr. Thyonne Gordon, chair of Pacifica Graduate Institute’s Board of Trustees, recognized the students who graduated, on behalf of the Board of Trustees. Dr. Aizenstat presented special awards to faculty, and recognized faculty members who recently achieved emeritus status.

The commencement ceremonies were recorded through a live webcast which is available through the Pacifica’s website at 2015 Commencement. We invite you to celebrate with us and view these special ceremonies.

The Pacifica community looks forward to celebrating Pacifica Graduate Institute’s 40th anniversary in 2016. For more information, contact Heidi Townshend, director of external affairs, at 805.879.7374 or [email protected].

Pacifica Graduate Institute, with two campuses in Santa Barbara, is a WASC-accredited graduate school offering masters and doctoral degree programs in depth psychology, mythological studies, and the humanities. The Institute has established an educational environment that nourishes respect for cultural diversity and individual differences, and a rigorous academic community with a spirit of free and open inquiry. Students have access to an impressive array of resources including the OPUS Archives and Research Center, which is home to the Joseph Campbell Library and Archives.

The mission of Pacifica Graduate Institute is to foster creative learning and research in the fields of psychology, the humanities, and mythological studies, framed in the traditions of depth psychology. Consistent with and supporting this vision, Pacifica Graduate Institute is employee-owned, and practices shared stewardship.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 