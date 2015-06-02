Pacifica Graduate Institute Celebrates Its 2015 Graduates with Commencement Ceremonies

Pacifica Graduate Institute hosted its 2015 commencement ceremonies during the Memorial Day weekend, celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of its graduating students.

The ceremonies occurred on Pacifica’s picturesque Ladera Lane campus, located in the Santa Barbara foothills. Graduates, family, friends, faculty and alumni traveled to Santa Barbara from all over the globe to attend these special events.

The 2015 commencement ceremonies featured the traditional Pacifica faculty procession into Barrett Center, where three ceremonies were held, two on Saturday and one on Sunday.

In his welcome address to each graduating class, Dr. Stephen Aizenstat, chancellor and founding president, stated, “This day belongs to our graduates, their accomplishments and to the families and friends that are here to rejoice. Knowing that these graduates will bring their Pacifica experience into the world makes us proud.

“This graduation weekend has very special significance for Pacifica Graduate Institute. We are on the eve of our 40th anniversary year.”

Following each ceremony, Dianne Travis-Teague, director of alumni relations, and Pacifica alumni presented the new graduates with gifts to celebrate their momentous achievements and welcomed them to the Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association.

For most graduates, commencement was the culmination of lifelong dreams. During the ceremonies, graduates shared heartfelt gratitude for their rigorous academic experience at Pacifica and for the opportunity to take their life’s work further into the world, carrying forward Pacifica’s motto, animae mundi colendae gratia — for the sake of tending soul in and of the world. Master's and Ph.D. degrees were granted in the areas of Counseling Psychology, Mythological Studies, Engaged Humanities, Depth Psychology and Clinical Psychology.

With deep acknowledgement and respect, Dr. Thyonne Gordon, chair of Pacifica Graduate Institute’s Board of Trustees, recognized the students who graduated, on behalf of the Board of Trustees. Dr. Aizenstat presented special awards to faculty, and recognized faculty members who recently achieved emeritus status.

The commencement ceremonies were recorded through a live webcast which is available through the Pacifica’s website at 2015 Commencement. We invite you to celebrate with us and view these special ceremonies.

The Pacifica community looks forward to celebrating Pacifica Graduate Institute’s 40th anniversary in 2016. For more information, contact Heidi Townshend, director of external affairs, at 805.879.7374 or [email protected].

Pacifica Graduate Institute, with two campuses in Santa Barbara, is a WASC-accredited graduate school offering masters and doctoral degree programs in depth psychology, mythological studies, and the humanities. The Institute has established an educational environment that nourishes respect for cultural diversity and individual differences, and a rigorous academic community with a spirit of free and open inquiry. Students have access to an impressive array of resources including the OPUS Archives and Research Center, which is home to the Joseph Campbell Library and Archives.

The mission of Pacifica Graduate Institute is to foster creative learning and research in the fields of psychology, the humanities, and mythological studies, framed in the traditions of depth psychology. Consistent with and supporting this vision, Pacifica Graduate Institute is employee-owned, and practices shared stewardship.