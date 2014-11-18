Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association Outlines Events for ‘Coming Home’ Annual Meeting

Pacifica Graduate Institute’s Alumni Association has announced through the director of alumni relations, Dianne Travis-Teague, the planned events for its “Coming Home” Annual Meeting, a weekend of educational and exciting festivities for alum, family, friends and the community.

“Coming Home” will be held Friday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 18 at Pacifica’s campus, 801 Ladera Lane in Santa Barbara.

The three-day, action-packed “Coming Home” Annual Meeting includes The Chancellor’s Reception, Writers/Media Workshops “So You Want to Publish!” and “Writer’s Block and Me!” (co-sponsored by the Pacifica Bookstore), a Writer’s Boot Camp, an Alumni Authors Book Faire, Campus Tours (both Ladera and Lambert), PGIAA Business Session, Alumni/ae Networking, and Lecture Series featuring Dr. Dennis Patrick Slattery, Dr. Stephen Aizenstat and others.

On Saturday will be the highly anticipated screening of Finding the Gold Within (a feature-length film that follows six black men from Akron, Ohio, through their first two years of college) followed by a reception honoring its filmmaker, Karina Epperlein. Come out and meet Epperlein and these six young African-American men behind this wonderful film. Finding the Gold Within and reception are co-sponsored by The Fund for Santa Barbara.

The weekend concludes on Sunday with a celebration in conjunction with the Santa Barbara MLK Committee honoring Dr. Martin King Jr. that will include a community panel and Q&A titled “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Celebrating the Dream.”

“Over the past four years, the Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association was born and is now a 501(c)(3) organization," Travis-Teague said. "This year’s event is designed not only to build community, but to share the wealth of talent found amongst our alumni/ae. We hope you will join us for this momentous celebration.”

Pacifica Graduate Institute is a WASC-accredited graduate school with two campuses located between the coastal foothills of the Pacific Ocean, a few miles south of Santa Barbara. The institute offers master's and doctoral degree programs in psychology, the humanities and mythological studies all informed by the traditions in depth psychology. Pacifica has established an educational environment that nourishes respect for cultural diversity and individual differences, and an academic community that fosters a spirit of free and open inquiry. In the last 35 years, Pacifica Graduate Institute has graduated over 4500 alumni and alumnae.

Travis-Teague facilitates the ongoing collaborations between Pacifica's Office of the Chancellor and the Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association to extend and nurture the Pacifica experience in and through the world. In partnership with Travis-Teague and her team, the Alumni Association provides programs and services that strengthen the connections between graduates and the institute.

Travel, hotel accommodations and car rental information: For travel arrangements, contact Linda Borgatta at Santa Barbara Travel, the official travel agency, at 800.350.9333 x123 or [email protected]. For hotel accommodations, contact the Best Western Hotel, 4558 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria, at 800.528.1234 (use rate code: PGIALUM2015). For discounted car rental, contact Enterprise Rent-a-Car at 601 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara at 805.966.3097.

For additional information, click here or contact the Office of Alumni Relations at 805.679.6163 or [email protected].

It’s a great time to come home to Pacifica!

— Allison Queen is a publicist representing the Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association.