Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association Releases 2016 Coming Home Schedule

By Allison Queen for Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association | January 25, 2016 | 7:00 a.m.

Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association is pleased to announce the detailed schedule of events for its upcoming its second annual Coming Home celebration, “Vocation and Service, A Journey of the Soul,” an event offering a special welcome to both veterans and active duty members of the American armed forces.

The opening events, which include a salon-style talk by Dr. Elizabeth Nelson, are a welcome and tribute to veterans across the United States of America and are free and open to the community. 

“We are proud to host this year’s tribute and welcome you to our campuses,” said Dianne Travis-Teague, director of alumni relations.

Highlights include honored guest Dr. Edward Tick, special presentations by Pacifica alumnus Eduard Uzumeckis, Ph.D. (Class of 2011) and Michael B. Bogar, M.A. (Class of 2012).  

A special screening of Dulaine Ellis's Ground Operations — a documentary film is part of a social action campaign that champions the growing network of combat veterans who are transitioning into careers as sustainable farmers, ranchers and artisan food producers — will also be presented.

Other special events will celebrate “Vocation and Pacifica Journey," including the Chancellor’s reception, highlighted by the presentation of the Wendy Davee Award for Service and the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence. 

“The board of trustees is proud of our many alumni/ae,” noted Dr. Thyonne Gordon, board chair. “They are demonstrating their involvement in the global arena, influencing personal, cultural and planetary concerns, while supporting Pacifica’s motto: For the Sake of Tending Soul in and of the World.”

A full schedule of events with additional details can be found at www.cominghometopacifica.com.

— Allison Queen​ is a publicist representing Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association.

 
