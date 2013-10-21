Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:27 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association to Hold Annual Meeting Nov. 8-10

By Dianne Travis-Teague for the Pacifica Graduate Institute | October 21, 2013 | 11:00 a.m.

During the weekend of November 8-10 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), Pacifica Graduate Institute alumni and alumnae will hold their 2013 Annual Meeting.

The 2013 Annual Meeting will open Nov. 8 with a Chancellor’s Reception at 6 p.m. at Pacifica’s Ladera Campus. On Nov. 9 beginning at 8:30 a.m., the day will start with an Opening Session followed by a full afternoon working session that will include regional coordinator training, committee updates and strategy sessions.

The weekend will conclude with a Visioning Brunch and Closing Ritual starting at 9 a.m. Nov. 10 in the Dining Commons on the Ladera Campus. This will wrap up the celebration event.

“2013 has been an important year for the Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association as it is now a California corporation. Our nonprofit status is pending with the Internal Revenue Service," said Tom Lyon, president of the association. "Our alumni frequently express the desire to maintain contact with their cohorts and the broader alumni community. Additionally, we are working to broaden the association’s reach, improve our social networking support and most importantly create localized regular gatherings of our alumni regional chapters.

"We have accomplished much thanks the support of the Pacifica Graduate Institute Board of Directors, Chancellor Stephen Aizenstat, alumni relations director Dianne Travis-Teague, our association Board of Directors, and many committed volunteers.”

Pacifica Graduate Institute is an accredited graduate school offering masters and doctoral degree programs framed in the traditions in depth psychology. The institute has established an educational environment that nourishes respect for cultural diversity and individual differences, and an academic community that fosters a spirit of free and open inquiry. Students have access to an impressive array of education resources on Pacifica's two campuses, both of which are located between the coastal foothills and the Pacific Ocean, a few miles south of Santa Barbara.

In the last 35 years, Pacifica Graduate Institute has graduated almost 3,000 alumni and alumnae. The Alumni Association provides programs and services that strengthen the connections between graduates and the institute.

Click here to register online or contact the Office of Alumni Relations at 805.679.6163 or [email protected]. It’s a great time to come home to Pacifica.

— Dianne Travis-Teague is the alumni relations director for Pacifica Graduate Institute.

 

