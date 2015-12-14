Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:40 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association to Host Fourth Annual Toast Heard Round the World

By Allison Queen for Pacifica Graduate Institute | December 14, 2015 | 10:10 a.m.

Pacifica Graduate Institute’s Alumni Association (PGIAA) is excited to announce its fourth annual celebration “A Toast Heard ‘Round the World” on New Year’s Eve.  

Dianne Travis-Teague, director of alumni affairs and the event organizer, is once again inviting members of the school’s global community — alumni, students, faculty members and staff and their families, as well as other friends of the institution — to join in the celebration.

The Alumni Association and groups of alumni across the U.S. and abroad have planned special gatherings for the evening of Dec. 31, designed to bring the spirit of Pacifica alive and raise the Alumni Association’s visibility. 

At 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve all are encouraged to raise a glass and tweet their dreams to #ToastPacifica2016. 

"Offering 'a toast' to Pacifica and the Alumni Association in their city or town will build stronger bonds among alums/other members of the Pacifica family and celebrate the Association’s accomplishments,” said Charles Caldwell, cof the Alumni Association Executive Committee. “We hope they all will embrace our continued efforts to further develop our alumni network and help us fully honor our school, our community, and our Alumni Association.”

Pacifica, which dates its beginnings as an educational institution to 1976, has more than 3,500 degree-holding graduates. However, until this year it had not had a fully operating alumni association.

The association, which launched several months ago, is in the process of organizing regional branches around the United States and in several foreign countries.

Still reveling in the wild success of their three-day 2014 Annual Meeting “Coming Home” held year Jan. 16-18, 2015, PGIAA has made great progress towards living up to their mission of developing a “different” type of association: one that focuses intently on “tending the soul of the world” as enshrined in the Institute’s motto of animae mundi colendae gratia.

The resulting Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association seeks not only to provide alumni and the general public with opportunities for personal and professional growth but also to serve as a path for making positive changes within society as a whole through service and education.

The 2014 Annual Meeting “Coming Home,” organized by Travis-Teague took place Jan 16, 2015, at the Ladera Lane Campus, opening with a phenomenal keynote address, "How to knock off a New York Times bestselling novel in only 30 years" (Selden Edwards).

It ended Sunday, Jan. 18, with a community panel and Q&A entitled “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Celebrating the Dream” joined by local city officials, Mayor Schneider, First Dist. Supervisor Salud Carbajal and others. 

Also a major highlight of that event was the Santa Barbara premiere film screening of Finding the Gold Within (a feature length film following six black men from Akron, Ohio, through their first two years of college) followed by a reception honoring its filmmaker Karina Epperlein and the six young African American men behind this wonderful film.  

Finding the Gold Within and the reception that followed were cosponsored by the Fund for Santa Barbara.

Pacifica Graduate Institute is an accredited graduate school offering master’s and doctoral degree programs framed in the traditions in depth psychology.

For additional information contact Queen Publicity at 310.849.3820 and Dianne Travis-Teague at 805.879.7303.

Further information is available at the association’s website, www.pacifica.edu/alumni.

Allison Queen is a publicist representing Pacifica Graduate Institute.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 