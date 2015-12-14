Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association to Host Fourth Annual Toast Heard Round the World

Advice

Pacifica Graduate Institute’s Alumni Association (PGIAA) is excited to announce its fourth annual celebration “A Toast Heard ‘Round the World” on New Year’s Eve.

Dianne Travis-Teague, director of alumni affairs and the event organizer, is once again inviting members of the school’s global community — alumni, students, faculty members and staff and their families, as well as other friends of the institution — to join in the celebration.

The Alumni Association and groups of alumni across the U.S. and abroad have planned special gatherings for the evening of Dec. 31, designed to bring the spirit of Pacifica alive and raise the Alumni Association’s visibility.

At 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve all are encouraged to raise a glass and tweet their dreams to #ToastPacifica2016.

"Offering 'a toast' to Pacifica and the Alumni Association in their city or town will build stronger bonds among alums/other members of the Pacifica family and celebrate the Association’s accomplishments,” said Charles Caldwell, cof the Alumni Association Executive Committee. “We hope they all will embrace our continued efforts to further develop our alumni network and help us fully honor our school, our community, and our Alumni Association.”

Pacifica, which dates its beginnings as an educational institution to 1976, has more than 3,500 degree-holding graduates. However, until this year it had not had a fully operating alumni association.

The association, which launched several months ago, is in the process of organizing regional branches around the United States and in several foreign countries.

Still reveling in the wild success of their three-day 2014 Annual Meeting “Coming Home” held year Jan. 16-18, 2015, PGIAA has made great progress towards living up to their mission of developing a “different” type of association: one that focuses intently on “tending the soul of the world” as enshrined in the Institute’s motto of animae mundi colendae gratia.

The resulting Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association seeks not only to provide alumni and the general public with opportunities for personal and professional growth but also to serve as a path for making positive changes within society as a whole through service and education.

The 2014 Annual Meeting “Coming Home,” organized by Travis-Teague took place Jan 16, 2015, at the Ladera Lane Campus, opening with a phenomenal keynote address, "How to knock off a New York Times bestselling novel in only 30 years" (Selden Edwards).

It ended Sunday, Jan. 18, with a community panel and Q&A entitled “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Celebrating the Dream” joined by local city officials, Mayor Schneider, First Dist. Supervisor Salud Carbajal and others.

Also a major highlight of that event was the Santa Barbara premiere film screening of Finding the Gold Within (a feature length film following six black men from Akron, Ohio, through their first two years of college) followed by a reception honoring its filmmaker Karina Epperlein and the six young African American men behind this wonderful film.

Finding the Gold Within and the reception that followed were cosponsored by the Fund for Santa Barbara.

Pacifica Graduate Institute is an accredited graduate school offering master’s and doctoral degree programs framed in the traditions in depth psychology.

For additional information contact Queen Publicity at 310.849.3820 and Dianne Travis-Teague at 805.879.7303.

Further information is available at the association’s website, www.pacifica.edu/alumni.

— Allison Queen is a publicist representing Pacifica Graduate Institute.