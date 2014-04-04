Pacifica Graduate Institute Extends Exhibit of C.G. Jung’s First-Generation Art Prints

An exhibition of first-generation fine art prints by Carl G. Jung, taking place at Pacifica Graduate Institute, has been extended due to popular demand.

The breathtaking exhibit was scheduled to end Friday, but because of the thousands of people who have poured through Pacifica’s doors, the institute has decided to extend the exhibit through Sunday, May 4.

These momentous prints from Jung’s groundbreaking The Red Book have only previously been exhibited at the International Association of Analytical Psychology Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark, and at the Venice Biennale, one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world. This is the first showing in the United States.

“You are able to see Jung’s personal paintings,” said Willow Young, certified Jungian analyst. “The Red Book was hidden for generations, now 100 years later the images from Jung’s visions, inner experience and confrontation with the unconscious have come back to life.”

At the time of publication in 2009, Jung’s secret The Red Book was billed as the most influential unpublished work in the history of psychology. Five years later, The Red Book, with its exquisite images and provocative messages still captivates our imagination and travels the world, now in yet a new form as fine art prints.

Through May 4, the artwork of Jung enhanced and enlarged for color, quality and detail will be available to the public via the free exhibit at Pacifica Graduate Institute, 801 Ladera Lane in Santa Barbara. For more information about the exhibit, please call 805.679.6103 or click here.

When Jung embarked on an extended period of self-exploration, The Red Book was at the heart of it. It is an illuminated volume that he created between 1914 and 1930 where he developed his theories of the archetypes, the collective unconscious and the process of individuation. These theories transformed psychotherapy from a practice concerned with treating the sick into a means for higher development of the personality.

Jung considered The Red Book his most important work, yet it lay unseen in a bank vault for decades. Then, in 2009, a complete facsimile and translation was published. It is an astonishing example of calligraphy and art on a par with The Book of Kells and the illuminated manuscripts of William Blake.

Using proprietary technology employed to reproduce The Red Book in facsimile and to create the reproductions, Digital Fusion, in cooperation with the Jung Foundation has produced a suite of 77 large-scale prints that capture the vividness of Jung’s handiwork and present it, finally, as art. Twenty-three individual curated images are on display at Pacifica Graduate Institute through May, 4.

Limited edition fine art prints of drawings from The Red Book are available for purchase through the Pacifica Bookstore or online by clicking here.

— Erik Davis is the director of institutional advancement for Pacifica Graduate Institute.