Pacifica Graduate Institute Names New Provost

By Heidi Townshend for Pacifica Graduate Institute | August 20, 2015 | 6:49 p.m.

Pacifica Graduate Institute, an accredited higher education graduate school, announced Aug. 19 the promotion of Dr. Joseph Cambray as provost of the institute.

“As a renowned international author and lecturer, Joe Cambray brings a tremendous range of knowledge and expertise in higher education as well as experience leading a global organization advancing depth psychology around the world,” stated Dr. Stephen Aizenstat, chancellor and founding president of Pacifica.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the Pacifica community, we are pleased to welcome and give a warm, deserving congratulations to Joe Cambray as a prestigious international scholar to further advance our transformational academic programs,” stated Board Chair Dr. Thyonne Gordon.

“As Provost, I look forward to building upon and enhancing the academic and clinical excellence already established at Pacifica, integrating the most current research from numerous, relevant fields of inquiry,” stated Cambray. “I also am excited to apply my experience working in the international depth psychological community to help foster the expanding, diverse, multicultural education, which has been developing here and to increasingly include scholars from around the world. In this I’m delighted to continue the critical collaboration already in place with Pacifica’s Chancellor, Dr. Stephen Aizenstat, the current Provost and Academic Vice President, Dr. Patricia Katsky, and the Institutional Management Council team.”

Pacifica’s board of trustees and management recognize Dr. Katsky for her many years of extraordinary dedication and leadership, and she will step into the role of vice-provost to support the transition.

As the International Association for Analytical Psychology (IAAP) Past-President from 2010 to 2013 and an officer of the IAAP board for twelve years, Cambray brings a range of intellectual, academic and administrative expertise to complement Pacifica’s vibrant community of leading scholars.

Dr. Joseph Cambray

He was president of the C.G. Jung Institute of Boston, U.S. editor in chief of the Journal of Analytical Psychology, and he served on the editorial board of Jung Journal: Culture & Psyche.

Cambray was also a faculty member at the Center for Psychoanalytic Studies, Massachusetts General Hospital; Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School and Visiting Professor, Kyoto University, Graduate School of Education.

He currently is a regional organizer for asia on the IAAP’s Educational Committee.

Cambray’s publications include Synchronicity: Nature & Psyche in an Interconnected Universe (Fay Lecture Series); Analytical Psychology: Contemporary Perspectives in Jungian Psychology, co-edited with Linda Carter; and, numerous articles, book chapters and professional reviews.

In addition, he served on various editorial boards, such as the Israel Annual of Psychoanalytic Theory, Research and Practice and Psychoanalytic Psychology, the professional journal of Division 39 of the APA.

In addition to national and international academic credentials, Cambray brings strong organizational expertise and a depth psychological sensibility to support Pacifica’s growing outreach to the global community.

His earlier experience also includes working as a clinician in a mental health center for seven years, where he became the director of the mental health department and managed a group of clinicians and staff.

For more information on Dr. Joseph Cambray and Pacifica Graduate Institute, contact Heidi Townshend, director of external affairs at 805.879.7374 or [email protected].

— Heidi Townshend represents Pacifica Graduate Institute.

 
