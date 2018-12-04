Pixel Tracker

Pacifica Graduate Institute Rings in New Year With Global Twist

By Dianne Travis-Teague for Pacifica Graduate Institute | December 4, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Marking its seventh year, Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association (PGIAA) is getting ready for its annual global celebration A Toast Heard ’Round the World on New Year’s Eve.

Each year, Dianne Travis-Teague, event organizer and director of alumni relations, invites members of the school’s global community (alumni, students, faculty members, staff, families, and friends of the institution) to join the celebration.

At midnight on New Year’s Eve, wherever in the world they are, PGIAA alumni and friends are encouraged to raise a glass and Tweet, Facebook or Instagram their dreams for the coming year using the hashtag #ToastPacifica2019.

"On New Year’s Eve, we invite all Pacifica Alumni and friends to join in celebrating the myriad unique and diverse ways that Pacificans around the world ‘tend the soul of the world,’ ” said Travis-Teague, touching on the school’s motto, Animae Mundi Colendae Gratia.

The Alumni Association seeks not only to provide alumni and the global community with opportunities for personal and professional growth, but also to serve as a path for making positive changes within society through service and education.

Also coming up March 1-4, is the 6th annual PGIAA Coming Home 2019 gathering on the Ladera Lane campus. The theme of Stronger Together in Community follows a year of tremendous destruction in the Santa Barbara area. 

Highlights of Coming Home 2019 include keynote speaker Theopia Jackson, a career fair, the annual Alumni Authors Spotlight & Reception, Alumni Networking brunch, the Wendy Davee Award for Service, Chancellor’s Community Award, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence, and a writing workshop presented by Fanny Brewster titled The Creative Self: Secrets, Dreams, and wishes.

For details, visit http://www.cominghometopacifica.com/.

PGIAA incorporated on April 17, 2013, as a California 501(c) nonprofit corporation. Established in 1976, Pacifica Graduate Institute is an accredited graduate school offering master’s and doctoral degree programs framed in the traditions of depth psychology. For more, visit http://www.pacifica.edu.

Further information is also available at the association’s website http://www.pgiaa.org/.

— Dianne Travis-Teague for Pacifica Graduate Institute.

 

