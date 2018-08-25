Pacifica Jumps on Dos Pueblos From the Start, 49-0

Football

It was the second game of the season for the Dos Pueblos football, but it seemed more like an opener the way things went for the Chargers.

They gave up a touchdown on the opening kickoff, fell behind 21-0 after the first eight minutes and wound up losing 49-0 against a faster and more physical Pacifica team on Saturday night in a non-league game at San Marcos High’s Warkentin Stadium.

“We did not have a showing of fundamentals and that’s on me,” DP coach Doug Caines said. “We were not prepared for this football contest. It was clear.”

Pacifica was playing its season opener, and the Tritons bolted out of the gate from the opening kickoff. Michael Johnson III took the kick at the 5-yard line and dashed up the field 95 yards for a touchdown. Alberto Carranza kicked the first of his seven PATs for a 7-0 lead just 18 seconds into the game.

Dos Pueblos shook off the early jolt and plowed the ball down to the Pacifica 37 on its first drive. The drive stalled and the Chargers were set to punt, but a five-yard penalty on the Tritons allowed them to attempt a field goal. Jesse Mollkoy’s boot from 49 yards fell short.

DP didn’t come close to scoring again until the final minute of the game. Three passes into the end zone fell incomplete.

The Chargers punted five times in the game and had a pass intercepted.

Pacifica, meanwhile, had its way with the ball. Six different players scored touchdowns. There were three rushing scores, three TD passes and the kickoff return.

“They weren’t doing anything to us that we weren’t, quote, unquote ,prepared for,” said Caines. “We weren’t doing the fundamentals of football: blocking, tackling, execution — we just missed about 100 tackles; guys not being deep when they’re supposed to deep, missing blocks like crazy.

“No matter what we do on offense and defense, if we can’t block or tackle, football doesn’t work. I failed us on that regard."

Running back Allan Johnson ran for two scores (9 and 8 yards) and quarterback RJ Maria tossed touchdown passes of 9 yards to Savonne Perris Farmer and 5 yards to Isaiah Moon. Pacifica’s back-up quarterback Brad Bichard had a 23-yard scoring strike to Kyrie Wilson and slick running back Malik Sherrod bolted 20 yards for a score.

Johnson led the explosive Pacifica rushing attack with 95 yards on 10 carries while Sherrord ran for 57 yards on five rushes.

Dos Pueblos has an inexperienced defense, with only defensive backs Dillon Roberts and Diego Cruz returning from last year’s CIF finalist team.

“We just got to continue to get better,” said Caines. “None of our goals were based on beating Pacifica in the preseaon. They absolutely kicked our ass. We have to eat that and then we got to get better.”

Dos Pueblos (1-1) plays at Ventura on Friday.