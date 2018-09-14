Pacifica Shuts Down Santa Barbara Passing Attack, Wins 34-13

Football

Santa Barbara High ran into the buzzsaw that is the Pacifica football team.

The Tritons used their speed and kicking game to score 27 points before the Dons could find the end zone and won the non-league game 34-13 on Friday night in Oxnard.

Pacifica quarterback R.J. Maria threw touchdown passes of 59 and 16 yards and ran for a score, and the Tritons booted two field goals to go take a 27-0 lead by the 9:10 mark of the second quarter.

Santa Barbara got on the board in the second quarter on a 26-yard pass from quarterback Frankie Gamberdella to wide receiver Dakota Hill.

Maria went back to work in the third quarter hitting Daniel Pierce for a 10-yard scoring pass to make it 34-7.

Maria completed 14 of 28 passes for 192 yards. He was picked off once.

Santa Barbara's vaunted passing attack was derailed by the Tritons (4-0). The Dons gaine just 144 yards through the air, completing 8 of 28 passes, with two being intercepted.

Santa Barbara's defense struggled to slow down Pacifica's track-team running attack. Allan Johnson led the way for the Tritons with 149 yards on 19 carries.

The Dons had negative yards running the football.

Phil Luce scored Santa Barbara's second touchdown on 2-yard pass from Gamberdella in the third quarter.

Santa Barbara falls to 3-2. the Dons have a bye next Friday before opening Channel League against San Marcos.