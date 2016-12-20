Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:42 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Pacifica to Welcome 2017 With ‘Toast Heard ‘Round the World’

By Dianne Travis-Teague for Pacifica Graduate Institute | December 20, 2016 | 9:30 a.m.

Marking its fifth year, Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association (PGIAA) will hold its annual global celebration “A Toast Heard ‘Round the World” on New Year’s Eve.

Dianne Travis-Teague, event organizer and director of alumni relations, invites members of the school’s global community (alumni, students, faculty members, staff and their families) as well as other friends of the institution to join the celebration.

Across the U.S. and abroad, Pacifica Graduate Institute alumni are planning gatherings for New Year’s Eve to celebrate Pacifica's spirit and aise the Alumni Association’s visibility. At midnight on New Year’s Eve, all are encouraged to raise a glass and ‘tweet’ their dreams for the association to #ToastPacifica2017.  

The PGIAA was formed on April 17, 2013, as a California 501(c) nonprofit corporation for the purpose of developing an operational and charitable membership association that supports both the alumni of Pacifica Graduate Institute and the wider community, in pursuit of developing their intellectual, spiritual, altruistic and professional capabilities.

"On New Year’s Eve, we invite all Pacifica Alumni to join in 'A Toast Heard ‘Round the World' — a celebration honoring Pacifica, its alumni and our alumni association. This celebration will expand beyond our campus and reach out to our global community. Raise a toast with us this New Year’s Eve,” said Travis-Teague.

Pacifica has more than 3,500 degree-holding graduates. It began as an educational institution in 1976. The PGIAA seeks to provide alumni and the global community with opportunities for personal and professional growth, and to serve as a path for making positive changes within society through service and education.

Also coming up is the 5th annual PGIAA “Coming Home 2017” gathering on the Ladera Lane campus. Themed Dialogues of Reconnection and Renewal and organized by Travis-Teague, “Coming Home 2017” will be held Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29. See www.cominghometopacifica.com/.

Highlights of “Coming Home 2017” include the Annual Alumni Authors Spotlight and Reception, Alumni Networking Brunch, the Wendy Davee Award for Service, Chancellor’s Community Award, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence, alumni-lead workshops featuring poetry, Dream Tending and Dream Collage.

There will be lectures by “sage” faculty Alan Koehn, Robert Romanyshyn, Allen Bishop, Veronica Goodchild and Kathryn Brown. This year, the PGIAA and Pacifica Graduate Institute join forces to bring together the collective wisdom of Pacifica's emeritus faculty, core faculty, alumni and students.

Pacifica Graduate Institute is an accredited graduate school offering master’s and doctoral degree programs framed in the traditions in depth psychology.

http://www.pacifica.edu.

For more information, contact Travis-Teague at 879-7303 or Lenore Flores, 879-7386.

Further information is also available at the association’s website www.pacifica.edu/alumni.

— Dianne Travis-Teague for Pacifica Graduate Institute.

 
