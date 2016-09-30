Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 11:51 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 
Football

Pacifica’s High-Octane Offense Too Much For Santa Barbara

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 30, 2016 | 11:05 p.m.

Santa Barbara High couldn't contain Pacifica's big-play offense and suffered a 47-27 defeat in a non-league football game on Friday in Oxnard.

The Tritons scored on their first possession and never looked back in handing the Dons their fourth loss of the season. They would score 20 points in the first quarter.

Quarterback Raul Sandoval hit wide receiver on a 28-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead.

Pacifica's Miles Williams intercepted a pass and gave it good field position at the Santa Barbara 36. On firs don, running back Thomas Duckett sprinted up the field for the score and a 14-0 lead.

The Dons struggled to bring down Duckett. He ran for 223 yards on 16 carries.

Pacifica recovered the ensuing kickoff and made it 17-0 on a 34-yard field goal from Isaac Gomez.

Down 27-0, Ruben Velez got Santa Barbara on the scoreboard with a 4-yard run in the second quarter. The Jeremiah Nicholson bolted for a 74-yard run to make it 27-13.

The Tritons continued to pick up yards on the ground and scored another touchdown to go up 34-13. They led 44-13 before Jeremiah Phillips caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Franky Gamberdella. Nicholson scored his second touchdown on a pass from Gamberdella and Natani Drati caught a pass from the 2-point conversion.

Santa Barbara returns to Peabody Stadium next Friday for the Big Game against San Marcos.

