PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

PacWest Bancorp announced on Wednesday that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per common share, increased from 25 cents per common share last quarter.
The cash dividend is payable on Nov. 26 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 17.
"Our quarterly growth and earnings have been excellent and capital continues to build," said Matt Wagner, president and CEO of PacWest Bancorp. "We are pleased that this increased regular quarterly dividend provides a solid return to our stockholders."