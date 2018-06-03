PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

PacWest Bancorp announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per common share.

The cash dividend is payable on Nov. 29 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 18.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with $6.6 billion in assets as of Sept. 30 with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank. Through 73 full-service community banking branches, Pacific Western provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction and commercial loans, to small- and medium-sized businesses.

Pacific Western's branches are located throughout California in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo and Ventura counties. Through its subsidiaries, BFI Business Finance and Celtic Capital Corporation, and its divisions First Community Financial and Pacific Western Equipment Finance, Pacific Western also provides working capital financing and equipment leasing to growing companies located throughout the United States, with a focus on the Southwestern United States, primarily in Arizona, California, Utah and Texas.

