PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend

By PacWest Bancorp | February 1, 2016 | 2:01 p.m.

PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq:PACW) announced Monday that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share.

The cash dividend is payable on Feb. 29, 2016, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 16, 2016. 

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $21 billion in assets with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (“Pacific Western”).

The bank has 80 full-service branches located throughout the state of California and one branch in Durham, North Carolina.

Pacific Western provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses.

Pacific Western offers additional products and services under the brands of its divisions, CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank.

CapitalSource provides cash flow, asset-based, equipment and real estate loans and leases and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis.

Square 1 Bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States.

For more information about PacWest Bancorp, visit www.pacwestbancorp.com, or to learn more about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacificwesternbank.com.

