PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend

PacWest Bancorp announced on Wednesday that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per common share.
The cash dividend is payable on June 5 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 27.
PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with more than $15 billion in assets with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank. Through 81 full-service branches located throughout California, Pacific Western provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction and commercial loans to small and medium businesses.