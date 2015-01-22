PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for Fourth Quarter, Calendar Year 2014

PacWest Bancorp on Thursday announced net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2014 of $71 million, or 69 cents per diluted share, compared to net earnings for the third quarter of 2014 of $62.3 million, or 60 cents per diluted share.

Net earnings for calendar year 2014 are $168.9 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $45.1 million for calendar year 2013, or $1.08 per diluted share. The significant increase in annual net earnings is largely the result of the CapitalSource merger that closed on April 7, 2014.

When certain income and expense items described below are excluded, adjusted net earnings are $68.2 million, or 66 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2014 and $67.2 million, or 65 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2014. Adjusted net earnings are $220.4 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, for calendar year 2014 and $77.5 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, for calendar year 2013.

"2014 was truly a transformative year for the company with the completion of the CapitalSource merger on April 7," President/CEO Matt Wagner said. "We more than doubled our asset size and combined a national lending platform with our California-based deposit franchise. Our teams originated $3 billion of loans and leases in 2014 and increased core deposits by $700 million, of which $265 million are new accounts from CapitalSource division borrowers.

"Our 2014 net earnings almost quadrupled to $168.9 million from $45.1 million in 2013, and our adjusted net earnings for 2014 almost tripled to $220.4 million from $77.5 million in 2013. These strong operating results allowed us to distribute more than $114 million of cash dividends to our stockholders in 2014, with last quarter's regular cash dividend being increased 100 percent to 50 cents per share.

"Our loan and lease portfolio has been diversified along product and geographical lines, and overall credit quality has improved as demonstrated by a 1.09 percent nonperforming asset ratio and a 92% coverage ratio on nonaccruals. The company's capital position remains quite strong, with tangible capital at 12.2 percent. We steadily improved tangible book value per share, which increased $4.44 per share during the year and reached $17.17 per share at year end. Overall, the company and the bank are well positioned for continued success."

Vic Santoro, executive vice president and CFO, stated, "Our fourth-quarter results are equally as good as those for the full year. Reported and adjusted net earnings of $71 million and $68.2 million resulted in returns on tangible equity of 16 percent and 15.4 percent. Our core net interest margin remains quite strong at 5.52 percent, and our NIM, when adjusted for all the effects of purchase accounting, increased to 5.10 percent in the fourth quarter. We continue to closely control operating expenses as shown by the adjusted efficiency ratio, which declined to 42.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Our focus in 2015 will continue to be on loan and lease growth, core deposit growth and expense control."