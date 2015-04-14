PacWest Bancorp Announces Retirement of Victor Santoro; Patrick Rusnak Named CFO

PacWest Bancorp has announced that Victor Santoro intends to retire from his position as chief financial officer of the company effective in mid-August subsequent to the company's filing of its Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2015.

Following his retirement as CFO, Santoro will continue to work with the company as vice chairman of corporate development and assist with the transition of his CFO responsibilities.

Santoro will be succeeded by Patrick Rusnak, who is expected to assume the roles of executive vice president and chief financial officer upon Santoro's retirement as CFO of the company in mid-August.

Matt Wagner, president and chief executive officer of PacWest, stated, "Vic Santoro has been our CFO since joining the company in September 2003 and has made substantial contributions to the overall success of PacWest. He has been a valued business partner working with me and the board not only on financial matters, but also on the 16 acquisitions completed during his tenure.

"In his new role as vice chairman, Vic will continue to work with me on significant business issues and stockholder and investor matters, and manage the closing and integration of the Square 1 merger. We will miss him greatly upon his final retirement and separation from the company in June 2016."

Rusnak will join the company on April 27 as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Pacific Western Bank. He most recently served as chief financial officer for Sterling Financial Corporation and previously served in several executive roles for AmericanWest Bancorporation, including chief executive officer from July 2008 to December 2010.

"We are delighted to welcome Pat to the PacWest organization," Wagner said. "As a proven and successful financial manager, he brings a wealth of experience that will be invaluable to us as we continue to build our first-in-class franchise serving businesses in our market areas across the United States. He will make an excellent addition to our executive management team, and I look forward to working with Pat in the years to come."