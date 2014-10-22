Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 10:50 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

PacWest Bancorp Reports Net Earnings of $62.3 Million for Third Quarter

By PacWest Bancorp | October 22, 2014 | 9:15 a.m.

PacWest Bancorp announced on Wednesday net earnings for the third quarter of 2014 of $62.3 million, or 60 cents per diluted share, compared to net earnings for the second quarter of 2014 of $10.6 million, or 10 cents per diluted share.

When certain income and expense items described below are excluded, adjusted net earnings are $68.4 million, or 66 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2014 and $63.8 million, or 64 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2014.

"The operating metrics of our third quarter are outstanding," President/CEO Matt Wagner said. "We originated $975 million of loans and leases resulting in annualized portfolio growth of 14 percent. Core deposits grew $269 million during the quarter, with $85 million of such growth coming from CapitalSource division borrowers. At Sept. 30, CapitalSource division borrowers had $193 million on deposit with us and our team continues to have a strong pipeline.

"On the earnings side, we posted a robust adjusted earnings of $68.4 million, or 66 cents per share, that represent a 1.73 percent return on average assets and a 15.8 percent return on average tangible equity. Our credit quality remains strong, with substantial reductions in nonaccrual and classified loans and leases. These strong operating results, along with the asset generation momentum from the CapitalSource merger, position us well for continued growth and success."

Vic Santoro, executive vice president and CFO, said, "Our net interest margin and expense control were strong in the third quarter. Our core net interest margin remains quite solid at 5.64 percent. The third quarter adjusted efficiency ratio at 43 percent held steady with the second quarter. We continue to build capital, with a tangible common equity ratio of 12.2 percent at the end of September."

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 