Paddle for Sorel on June 14 to Benefit International Rett Syndrome Foundation

The third annual Paddle for Sorel will be held Saturday, June 14.

The Paddle for Sorel is a nine-mile open ocean paddle in honor of our sweet Sorel Kolendrianos benefiting the International Rett Syndrome Foundation.

Sorel is such an extraordinary little girl. She is the most amazing thing in our whole lives. She is what we wake up for and fall asleep thinking about. She has a smile that can melt the coldest of glaciers, eyes that can see the oldest of souls and laughter that is more beautiful in song than a Beethoven symphony. She is the sweetest of souls, the love of our lives.

We are so grateful for her, for her constant inspiration, for the strength in her legs that pushes her everyday, for her voice that once made words but hasn't forgotten, for the way she looks at us and all we see is a light that fills the whole room, a flood of love that pours from her heart and lifts us up! We will never take for granted the smallest of joys that come from this path we walk with our daughter. We love you Sorel!

So now is the time to dust off your boards, hit the water and get your arms loose! If you are paddling or helping out, please email me your shirt size. I'm ordering the quantity in the next week. Thanks in advance.

Some details for the event are listed below. If you plan on paddling, please let me know via email at [email protected] or call me at 805.403.4769. If you would like to help out with set-up, serving food, preparing or if you would like to donate something for the raffle, please let me know.

Paddle Start

(North End of Goleta Beach)

Let’s all meet at the northern end of Goleta Beach closest to UCSB at 8:30 a.m. (same as last year). We would like everyone to be in the water by 9 a.m. right after we take a group photo. If possible, try to get dropped off and have your pick up ride be at Leadbetter Beach about 11:30 a.m. I suspect we should hit land by noon.

Please have your pick up person bring an extra change of warm clothes, towel, etc. Also, make sure you bring some water, Gatorade or whatever else you want for your paddle. We will have a support boat or two that will accompany us down the coast with beverages and snacks if needed.

There will be a fun raffle with some very cool items. Tickets can be purchased at the beach for $5 each.

Paddle Destination

(Leadbetter Beach Picnic Area)

Sorel and some of her other Rett Sisters will be waiting for us at the beach and we all can shower them with our love and support upon our arrival. I’ll have a banner hanging up so it is easy to find the spot where we will all gather and have fun. Please remember that this is a fun event and not a race.

Donation Information

This year we are asking donations be made to: the International Rett Syndrome Foundation. Money donated to IRSF will go to Rett Syndrome research for advancements in a cure and other

drug research in hopes of relieving some of the devastating symptoms of Rett Syndrome.

Checks can be sent to 6769 Sweetwater Way, Goleta, CA 93117. If writing a check, please make it out to IRSF. Please state on the check "Paddle for Sorel."

Online donations to IRSF can be made by clicking here.