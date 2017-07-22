Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:41 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Page Center Steps Up Its Game With New Gym Floor

Center's director sees new surface as one of several changes in the works

Pacific Floor Company installed new gym surface.
Pacific Floor Company installed new gym surface. (Page Youth Center)
By Wana Dowell for Page Youth Center | July 22, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Summer Camps have begun at the Page Youth Center and the gym is alive with the sounds of bouncing balls, children playing  and a vibrancy that’s all about a newly refinished floor.

After 25 years, the Page Center (a home-away-from-home for thousands of kids) has been graced with one of the best gym floors in the greater Santa Barbara area.

Executive Director Bob Yost secured the workmanship of Pacific Floor Company to accomplish this feat.

“It meant that we had to close the doors for several weeks while the work was getting done," Yost said. "It was an impressive process to watch and we are so proud of the results.

"Thanks go to the Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation for their significant support as well as Curvature and Mission Linen,
our first center-court sponsors," he said.

"Our great new Page Youth Center floor is just the beginning of what we hope will be a transformation of the center. We have several major projects on our lists that hopefully will be accomplished in the next year,” he said.

The Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that has been providing children in the greater Santa Barbara area with sports and activities since 1984.

The center also offers a scholarship program which makes certain that no child is ever denied the ability to participate.

More information about the Page Youth Center and its programs is available at www.pageyouthcenter.org.

— Wana Dowell for Page Youth Center.


 


 



 


 


 


 


 

 
