Page Youth Center Always on the Lookout for Quality Volunteer Coaches

Popular youth recreation facility in perpetual motion with an array of programs and sports, but is not one to sit on sidelines when a need is identified

The Page Youth Center may be best known for basketball, but badminton is another popular sport. (Page Youth Center photo)

A rare moment when the Page Youth Center’s courts are not in use. (Page Youth Center photo)

There is no shortage of action at the Page Youth Center. (Page Youth Center photo)

The Page Youth Center serves more than 2,000 youth and 500 adults each year on its $700,000 budget. “We run clinics, camps and leagues,” says Tony Mancuso, a volunteer basketball coach at the Page Youth Center and its board president. “That’s our bailiwick, and we’re looking to develop new programs and enhance existing programs.” (Page Youth Center photo)

[Noozhawk’s note: Third in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation. Click here for the first article, and click here for the second.]

Since 1991, the Page Youth Center has served as a venue for athletic endeavors with the goal of building character through sports.

The nonprofit facility focuses largely on youth basketball, including a popular winter league that serves some 800 area boys and girls under the supervision of a team of adult volunteer coaches and coordinators.

“Our biggest, most-popular program is the winter basketball league,” Tony Mancuso, the center’s board president and a volunteer coach, told Noozhawk.

“November through March, we are jam-packed every single hour, Monday through Friday and all day Saturday with youth playing basketball.”

With the addition of its athletic skills clinics, year-round open gym, badminton, volleyball, futsal, Jazzercise and ping pong, the center serves some 2,000 youth and 500 adults each year on its $700,000 budget.

“We run clinics, camps and leagues,” Mancuso said. “That’s our bailiwick, and we’re looking to develop new programs and enhance existing programs.”

The center, at 4540 Hollister Ave., is also home to Vipers Basketball Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Youth Volleyball, Joga Futsal Santa Barbara and Titan Sports Performance, and has formed partnerships with CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation), Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Health and Safe Kids Santa Barbara County to develop a Health Advisory Council to better address the overall well-being of its athletes of all ages.

“Helping our young people grow up healthy and strong and ready to take on the challenges that our world is going to be presenting is what motivates me,” said Tim Grigsby, Page Youth Center program director and interim executive director, and a lifelong athlete himself.

“It’s all about building programs that impact the community in positive ways, connecting different groups that are doing fantastic work, and helping our young people.”

Past fundraisers, combined with grant funding and money raised through the facility’s programs, have helped the facility provide need-based scholarships to players and maintain and upgrade the property.

A half-dozen years ago, it was a new roof. In 2017, the 16,000-square-foot sports court was completely replaced. In 2018, a portion of the fundraising went, instead to victims of the Thomas Fire and the deadly Montecito flash flooding and debris flows while the remainder funded new wall pads throughout. Next up: possibly the restrooms and entryway.

“It’s a 20-year-old building,” Mancuso said. “We’re continually investing in infrastructure projects. There are critical requirements for maintaining a building in order to continue keeping the doors open and the lights on.

“And anyone who uses the center knows our bathrooms need to be redone and the entryway could use a facelift.”

But there’s more to running a nonprofit youth facility than money.

“If we could get more volunteer coaches, that would be awesome,” said Mancuso, who has coached at the center for years. “We need great coaches. We need people who know how to play the game and who are good people.

“It’s a huge time commitment, but these volunteers make the whole program better.”

Every season brings a need for 100 volunteer coaches to cover all the kids who want to play league ball.

“Every year I’ve coached, there’s been a kid or two on the team who has never played a sport,” Mancuso said. “By the end of the year, they end up being a team leader. It’s a huge confidence builder.

“The next time they have an opportunity to try something, they won’t be intimidated because they’ve been through a basketball season.”

