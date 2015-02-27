Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:36 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

‘Angels’ Don Mueller, Andy Ponce Keep Careful Watch Over Page Youth Center

Longtime, part-time custodians Don Mueller and Andy Ponce take good care of the Page Youth Center, and were recently honored for their efforts with Life Achievement Awards.
Longtime, part-time custodians Don Mueller and Andy Ponce take good care of the Page Youth Center, and were recently honored for their efforts with Life Achievement Awards. (Page Youth Center photo)
By Wana Dowell for Page Youth Center | February 27, 2015 | 2:36 p.m.

Two of the coolest guys in Santa Barbara watch over the Page Youth Center!

While they might not qualify as “kids” — Don Mueller is 82 and Andy Ponce is 81 — it is highly unlikely that a lot of real kids would be able to keep up with them.

For example, take the stormy night of Dec. 11, when Santa Barbara’s years of drought were ended with one of the worst rainstorms ever. That night the Page Youth Center, sitting on Hollister Avenue next to the Foodbank, took quite a hit when its 25-year-old, patched and sealed roof could no longer hold off the downpour.

Longtime, part-time PYC custodians Mueller and Ponce, out of bed and “on the ready,” met at the center at 4 a.m. to begin the cleanup. As PYC Executive Director Bob Yost, who joined them there, says, “What employees do you know who would do that?”

Two years ago, Mueller and Ponce were each given Life Achievement Awards when the Page Youth Center held its Award Night. These two “kids” just keep on achieving, and the Page Youth Center is so proud to have them be their angels.

“We just do our jobs,” they say.

But we know better, don’t we?

If you’d like to honor “Local Angels” Mueller and Ponce, you can do so by donating to the Raise the Roof Fund, Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93110, by calling 805.967.8778 or by going to "Donate" at PageYouthCenter.org.

— Wana Dowell is the development director for the Page Youth Center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 