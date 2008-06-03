Page Youth Center Camps

PYC Basketball Camp (for boys and girls)

Ages: First through fourth grades

Times: 8:30 a.m. to noon

Ages: Fifth through eighth grades

Times: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $100

Dates: June 23-27

Description: Learn basketball skills and the fundamentals of the game. Financial assistance is available (funded in part by the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Orfalea Foundation).

UCSB Women’s Basketball Team and PYC Basketball Camp (for boys and girls)

Ages: First through fourth grades

Times: 8 a.m. to noon

Ages: Fifth through eighth grades

Times: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dates: Aug. 11-15

Description: Learn from the Gaucho players and coaches and the PYC staff.

PYC Summer Basketball League for Boys and Girls

Ages: Second through eighth grades

Cost: $100

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 8 to Aug. 7

Times: Games are played from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Description: All teams play one game and have one practice per week. League volunteer coaches are needed.

PYC Volleyball Camp for Boys and Girls

Ages: Second through eighth grades

Cost: $100

Dates: Aug. 18-22

Times: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Description: Campers will learn and practice fundamentals, skills and techniques such as passing, serving, setting and bumping as well as play games. Financial assistance is available (funded in part by the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Orfalea Foundation).

Adult Basketball League (older than age 18)

Cost: $400 per team or $50 for individual

Dates: July 10 to Aug. 28

Times: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays (six weeks plus playoffs)

Description: Teams must provide uniforms with numbers. Space is limited. The registration deadline is July 1. For more information or to register for programs, visit http://www.pageyouthcenter.org or call 805.967-8778.