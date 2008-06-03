Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:49 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 

By Sabrina Ricci, Noozhawk Intern | June 3, 2008 | 12:56 p.m.

Page Youth Center Camps
PYC Basketball Camp (for boys and girls)
Ages: First through fourth grades
Times: 8:30 a.m. to noon
Ages: Fifth through eighth grades
Times: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $100
Dates: June 23-27
Description: Learn basketball skills and the fundamentals of the game. Financial assistance is available (funded in part by the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Orfalea Foundation).

UCSB Women’s Basketball Team and PYC Basketball Camp (for boys and girls)
Ages: First through fourth grades
Times: 8 a.m. to noon
Ages: Fifth through eighth grades
Times: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Dates: Aug. 11-15
Description: Learn from the Gaucho players and coaches and the PYC staff.

PYC Summer Basketball League for Boys and Girls
Ages: Second through eighth grades
Cost: $100
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 8 to Aug. 7
Times: Games are played from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Description: All teams play one game and have one practice per week. League volunteer coaches are needed.

PYC Volleyball Camp for Boys and Girls
Ages: Second through eighth grades
Cost: $100
Dates: Aug. 18-22
Times: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Description: Campers will learn and practice fundamentals, skills and techniques such as passing, serving, setting and bumping as well as play games. Financial assistance is available (funded in part by the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Orfalea Foundation).

Adult Basketball League (older than age 18)
Cost: $400 per team or $50 for individual
Dates: July 10 to Aug. 28
Times: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays (six weeks plus playoffs)
Description: Teams must provide uniforms with numbers. Space is limited. The registration deadline is July 1. For more information or to register for programs, visit http://www.pageyouthcenter.org or call 805.967-8778.

