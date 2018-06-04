Page Youth Center Event Went for Green on St. Paddy’s Day

The Page Youth Center (PYC) felt lucky and loved the evening of March 17 at its St. Paddy’s Casino Night fundraiser when 250 supporters turned out for the annual event, which raises money for the Page Youth Center and its youth sports programs.

Guests at the Page Youth Center found the local gym transformed into a nightclub casino gone Irish with green satins, gold-toned balloons, theatrical lighting, and ambient sounds of Gaelic tunes.

Silent auction baskets were inspired by Santa Barbara Gift Baskets and prepared by Celene Borgatello, Christy Condon and Cindy Oas.

Tony Mancuso, PYC Board president, introduced emcee Steve Meade and thanked event sponsors:

Melinda Goodman Kemp, Marborg Industries, Union Bank, Mission Linen, the Condon Family, Arndt Construction, Alan and Lacey Kadlec, Santa Barbara Public Market, Sports Clips and Titan Sports Performance.

Table sponsors were: Mancuso, Donovan Green, Clay Holdren, Hub International, Ann Johnson, Cindy Oas, Lisa Streett, Rori Trovato. The event committee included Borgatello, Condon, Clay Holdren, Jill Martin, Oas and Rori Trovato.

Simply Cocktails bartenders served specialty drinks; Aces & Eights dealers entertained at casino tables; and giant TVs ran live feed of March Madness games.

Guests enjoyed fine dining fare from Holdren’s Restaurant, followed by decadent desserts from Rori’s Artisanal Creamery.

The evening featured a video about the Page Youth Center and its contributions to thousands of children each year. Mancuso discussed the importance of the center to the community citing “its mission of building character through youth sports.”

He lauded the success of both major PYC programs, Vipers and PYC Winter League, in fulfilling the mission.

Jennifer Harris, representing the Santa Barbara Support Network, thanked the Page Youth Center for offering to donate a portion of the evening’s funds to her organization.

Santa Barbara Support Network operates under the nonprofit umbrella of SBCC, helping victims of the recent mudslides.

Victorious San Marcos High School varsity basketball players talked about the vital role PYC had played in their early training and current practice.

Board member Jill Martin further praised PYC and cited the contributions Coach Dave Palmer has made to the lives of Page Youth Center children. The evening was topped off with dancing Santa Barbara's new band, The Academy.

— Wana Dowell for Page Youth Center.