Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:16 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Page Youth Center Puts Positives First

Youth recreation facility's players, parents and coaches benefiting from power of positive coaching.

By Wana Dowell | February 8, 2008 | 4:54 a.m.

{mosimage}

Some laughed, some cringed and some just looked down at their feet. What they all shared in common was parentage and a devoted support of their children in sports. Each was keenly listening to Marc Smith, who held their rapt attention for two hours on a recent Saturday at the Page Youth Center’s seminar on positive coaching.

Smith regaled and horrified them with stories and examples of parenting gone awry in the bleachers. A natural entertainer and great basketball coach, Smith represents the Positive Coaching Alliance, a nonprofit organization begun and based at Stanford University whose goal is to transform youth sports so sports can transform youth by “redefining winner, filling emotional tanks and honoring the game."

The Page Youth Center began its affiliation with PCA last year and has experienced such success with the results it saw in children, coaches and parents that its leaders hope other local youth sports organization will join with PCA. This year, Santa Barbara Pony League, Santa Barbara Youth Football League and the Channel Islands YMCA signed up to have PCA work with their coaches.

FYI

The Page Youth Center is holding its Mardi Gras 2008 benefit auction at 6 p.m. March 15 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

For more information, call 805.967.8778.

Parents, coaches and players are learning that winning is important, but learning "life lessons" is more important. They also learn that a positive coach or parent puts players first to help them develop positive character traits so they can be successful in life.

The Page Youth Center "has joined with the Positive Coaching Alliance in offering training to other community groups at reduced costs," executive director Bob Yost said. "The hope is that through community collaborations we can get more adults to learn the true meaning of what youth sports should be about."

For more information, visit the Page Youth Center Web site or call 805.967.8778.

Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 