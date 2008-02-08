Page Youth Center Puts Positives First

{mosimage}

Some laughed, some cringed and some just looked down at their feet. What they all shared in common was parentage and a devoted support of their children in sports. Each was keenly listening to Marc Smith, who held their rapt attention for two hours on a recent Saturday at the Page Youth Center’s seminar on positive coaching.

Smith regaled and horrified them with stories and examples of parenting gone awry in the bleachers. A natural entertainer and great basketball coach, Smith represents the Positive Coaching Alliance, a nonprofit organization begun and based at Stanford University whose goal is to transform youth sports so sports can transform youth by “redefining winner, filling emotional tanks and honoring the game."

The Page Youth Center began its affiliation with PCA last year and has experienced such success with the results it saw in children, coaches and parents that its leaders hope other local youth sports organization will join with PCA. This year, Santa Barbara Pony League, Santa Barbara Youth Football League and the Channel Islands YMCA signed up to have PCA work with their coaches.

Parents, coaches and players are learning that winning is important, but learning "life lessons" is more important. They also learn that a positive coach or parent puts players first to help them develop positive character traits so they can be successful in life.

The Page Youth Center "has joined with the Positive Coaching Alliance in offering training to other community groups at reduced costs," executive director Bob Yost said. "The hope is that through community collaborations we can get more adults to learn the true meaning of what youth sports should be about."

For more information, visit the Page Youth Center Web site or call 805.967.8778.

Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.