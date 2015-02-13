Page Youth Center Launches Fundraising Campaign to Replace Aging Roof

For over 25 years, the Page Youth Center at 4540 Hollister Ave. has helped provide a positive outlet for thousands of children in our community by keeping good kids good with its stellar sports and recreation programs.

Families come to the Page Youth Center from all over the community to support their children. They leave with new friendships and fun memories to cherish for a lifetime.

PYC’s superior programs help build self-esteem while teaching teamwork, leadership and discipline. These important experiences and lessons take place under a 25-year-old roof, which now needs replacing. Patches, plugs and seals will no longer do the trick with this old roof, and a new roof is needed for the Page Youth Center.

The community is, therefore, invited to come together to help Page Youth Center “Raise the Roof!"

The replacement of the roof and repairs to PYC’s floor will cost in excess of $200,000. Personal, business and corporate donations will be greatly appreciated. Any and all donations, including personal or business, will be welcomed.

Donations can be made in person at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave.; by mailing to PYC, P.O. Box 6766, Santa Barbara, CA 93160; by going online to www.pageyouthcenter.org. or by calling the Page Youth Center at 805.967.8778.

— Wana Dowell is the marketing director for the Page Youth Center.