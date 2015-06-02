Page Youth Center Unearths Time Capsule to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Page Youth Center supporters took a few hours out from the Campaign to Raise the Roof to celebrate PYC’s 25th anniversary.

PYC’s crowded lobby rocked with excitement and anticipation on Tuesday as friends from its past and present eagerly watched its 25-year-old time capsule being unearthed.

Among those gathered to open the capsule and celebrate the Page Youth Center’s 25th anniversary were Tom Caesar, Vaugh Wipf, Don Kadlec and Burt Gamble, all members of PYC’s very first Board of Directors in 1990. Standing with them were current Page Youth Center board members Gary Caesar, David Mires, Cindy Oas, Bob Renick, Mark Romasanta, Helen Zajic and Executive Director Bob Yost, who proudly help PYC be the Place the Be for kids today.

The crowd “ooohed” and applauded as the capsule was opened and items from the day were pulled out: Santa Barbara News-Press and its coverage of the Painted Cave Fire, pictures of groundbreaking for the Page Youth Center, a grocery bill receipt, pictures of coaches and players who first graced the courts, top music hits of the day, etc. Perhaps most interesting was a statement of current affairs that indicated that things really haven’t changed so much since 1990. There had been a three-year drought and people were worried about pollution.

It was a wonderful few-hour trip down memory lane for many people who helped to get the Page Youth Center built 25 years ago. PYC has a proud history of keeping good kids good and offering children the best possible mentoring and coaching. Today the Page Youth Center serves thousands of children a year and has earned its slogan “PYC, the Place to Be.”

— Wana Dowell is the development director for the Page Youth Center.