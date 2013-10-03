Page Youth Center Welcomes Its 2013-14 Board

The 2013-14 Page Youth Center officers and directors kicked off their new year of board commitment with an invitation to all golfers to join them on Thursday, Oct. 24 for PYC’s Golf Classic.

All funds raised will go toward Page Youth Center sports programs and scholarships.

The Page Youth Center is dedicated to keeping good kids good by building character through youth sports. Located at 4540 Hollister Avenue, PYC serves over 2,100 children a year and has become known as “PYC The Place to Be” for quality programs and mentoring for local youth.

For more information on PYC, it programs or the upcoming PYC Golf Classic on Oct. 24, click here or call PYC at 805.967.8778.

— Wana Dowell is the director of development for the Page Youth Center.