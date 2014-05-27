Paige Gribb of Santa Barbara Graduates from Bowdoin College

Paige Elizabeth Gribb of Santa Barbara, a member of the Bowdoin College's class of 2014, graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a major in gender and women's studies and romance languages.

The college's 209th commencement exercises were held Saturday, when bachelor of arts degrees were awarded to 454 students from 37 states, the District of Columbia, and 15 countries and territories.

Bowdoin College is a highly selective liberal arts college located in Brunswick, Maine, about 25 miles north of Portland. One of the oldest colleges in the nation, it received its charter in 1794. Bowdoin enrolls approximately 1,750 students from across the country and around the world.

Notable alumni include 14th U.S. President Franklin Pierce (class of 1824), writers Nathaniel Hawthorne and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (both 1825), African-American newspaper editor John Brown Russwurm (1826), Civil War hero Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain (1852), Arctic explorer Robert Peary (1877), former Senate Majority Leader and architect of the Ireland peace accord George Mitchell (1954), former U.S. Defense Secretary William Cohen (1962) and Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson (1979).

— Doug Cook represents Bowdoin College.