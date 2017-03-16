Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 5:09 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Paige Hauschild, Brittany Prentice, Ryann Neushul, Abbi Hill Named All-CIF in Water Polo

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 16, 2017 | 1:59 p.m.

Seniors Paige Hauschild and Brittany Prentice of San Marcos have been named to the All-CIF Southern Section Division 1 girls water polo first team.

The pair were instrumental in the Royals reaching the CIF Finals and finishing as runner-up to Laguna Beach. Hauschild led the team with 74 goals, 25 assists and 64 steals. Prentice scored 43 goals, had 16 assist and 16 steals.

Dos Pueblos also placed two players on the first team: junior Ryann Neushul and sophomore Abbi Hill. They helped the Chargers reach the 1 semifinals. Neushul scored 66 goals, had 21 assists, 35 steals and drew 50 exclusions. Hill tallied 33 goals, had 22 steals, 14 blocked shots and 29 exclusions earned.

ALL CIF WATER POLO TEAMS

Hauschild and Prentice, who were part of four Channel League titles at San Marcos, are both headed to the next level. Hauschild signed with USC and Prentice with Michigan.

“An amazing perimeter defender, scorer, attacker,” San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said of Hauschild. “She is the best player I have ever coached and the best to have played at SMHS. One of the best water polo players in high school water polo. A gift to coach and she will be missed.”

Prentice was fierce defender and made a difference anywhere Roth played her in the pool.

“A work horse, plays any position you need her to,” he said. “She had some impactful goals this season. She plays with passion and sure will. She will be missed a lot. She took on defensive matchups this season and it made a big difference.”

Aria Fischer of Laguna Beach was named the Division 1 Player of the Year and Ethan Damato of the Breakers was honored as Coach of the Year.

The Southern California Water Polo Coaches’ Association will release the All-CIF second- and third-team selections at a later date.

From the North County, Righetti seniors Madison Villa and Dominque Burciaga were named to the All-CIF Division 3 first team.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 