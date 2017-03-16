Paige Hauschild, Brittany Prentice, Ryann Neushul, Abbi Hill Named All-CIF in Water Polo

Water Polo

Seniors Paige Hauschild and Brittany Prentice of San Marcos have been named to the All-CIF Southern Section Division 1 girls water polo first team.

The pair were instrumental in the Royals reaching the CIF Finals and finishing as runner-up to Laguna Beach. Hauschild led the team with 74 goals, 25 assists and 64 steals. Prentice scored 43 goals, had 16 assist and 16 steals.

Dos Pueblos also placed two players on the first team: junior Ryann Neushul and sophomore Abbi Hill. They helped the Chargers reach the 1 semifinals. Neushul scored 66 goals, had 21 assists, 35 steals and drew 50 exclusions. Hill tallied 33 goals, had 22 steals, 14 blocked shots and 29 exclusions earned.

ALL CIF WATER POLO TEAMS

Hauschild and Prentice, who were part of four Channel League titles at San Marcos, are both headed to the next level. Hauschild signed with USC and Prentice with Michigan.

“An amazing perimeter defender, scorer, attacker,” San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said of Hauschild. “She is the best player I have ever coached and the best to have played at SMHS. One of the best water polo players in high school water polo. A gift to coach and she will be missed.”

Prentice was fierce defender and made a difference anywhere Roth played her in the pool.

“A work horse, plays any position you need her to,” he said. “She had some impactful goals this season. She plays with passion and sure will. She will be missed a lot. She took on defensive matchups this season and it made a big difference.”

Aria Fischer of Laguna Beach was named the Division 1 Player of the Year and Ethan Damato of the Breakers was honored as Coach of the Year.

The Southern California Water Polo Coaches’ Association will release the All-CIF second- and third-team selections at a later date.

From the North County, Righetti seniors Madison Villa and Dominque Burciaga were named to the All-CIF Division 3 first team.