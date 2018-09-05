Paige Hauschild Goes Off for 7 Goals in Team USA Rout at World Cup

Water Polo

San Marcos alum Paige Hauschild had a career day as a member of the U.S. Women's Water Polo National Team at the FINA World Cup on Wednesday, pouring in seven goals in a 26-1 blow out of South Africa in Surgut, Russia.

It was the biggest scoring day of her young career with Team USA.

Hauschild, a sophomore at USC, scored the first two goals of the game, foreshadowing the scoring storm that was on the way.

Local Jamie Neushul (Dos Pueblos alum) added two goals and goalie Amanda Longan of Moorpark and USC made five saves.

Team USA closes out group play on Thursday against Canada.



