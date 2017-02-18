Paige Hauschild Guides San Marcos Water Polo Back to CIF Division-1 Final Four

Water Polo

Playing her last game in Santa Barbara for the San Marcos High School girls water polo team, Paige Hauschild put on a fabulous performance.

And the Royals benefited tremendously.

Hauschild poured in seven goals, had four steals and one assist, leading San Marcos to an impressive 11-4 quarterfinal romp past Corona del Mar at Santa Barbara High’s pool and a return trip to the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Final Four.

Third-seeded San Marcos (25-5) will face No. 2 Mater Dei in one semifinal game Wednesday at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine. No. 4 Dos Pueblos takes on top-seeded and undefeated Laguna Beach in the other semifinal. The game times will be announced later.

“That was a big goal,” San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said of making it back to the Division 1 semifinals. The Royals fell to Orange Lutheran in last year’s semis.

“It’s pretty special for those kids,” he said. “A lot of people didn’t think we could do this, and we talked about that at the beginning of the year. And, we talked about all the things we needed to do to get to this point.

“We had a big list.”

Roth and the team reviewed that list before the playoffs began “and we checked off everything,” he continued. “And there was one thing left and that was get to the final four.”

“We added some more things to the list that we think we can do better,” he said. “But it was pretty fulfilling to sit at our goal meeting at the end of the season, check off every one and say: ‘We did that —15 things.’ That’s really special. It’s a special group.”

Roth has a special player in Hauschild.

The USC-bound standout set the tone from the start Saturday with her defense. A steal set up Sarah Owens for the first goal just over a minute into the game. She stole the ball on the Sea Queens’ next possession and scored a power play goal after Piper Smith drew an ejection.

Hauschild made it 3-0 on a redirect of a centering pass by Smith.

Michigan signee Brittany Prentice scored the Royals’ fourth unanswered goal on a beautiful shot into the upper far corner of the cage. She then drew an ejection and a penalty shot, which Hauschild buried for her third goal of the period.

“It’s super exciting,” Hauschild said of getting back to the Final Four. “It was one our goals at the beginning of the season. In this game, we came out with a lot of heart; there was a lot on the line, so we definitely wanted to give it our all.”

Hauschild fired in two more goals on long-distant shots in the second period to give the Royals a 7-1 lead at halftime. The second goal came off a great pass from goalie Sophie Trumbull.

In both playoff wins, the Royals have jumped on the opponents early and built big leads.

“It’s definitely an advantage when we start with a lead. It’s one of our things to get really pumped up before the game and come out 100 percent and not let them get ahead,” Haushchild said of the game plan.

She continued to shred CdM in the third period, scoring a goal off an inside feed from Smith and assisting on a second score by Owens for a 9-1 advantage.

Then came the exclamation point of her big day. She was dunked by two CdM defenders but somehow managed to maintain possession and remarkably flipped the ball past the goalkeeper while still underwater.

“The shot clock was running low and I didn’t really have any other options, so I just flipped it and hoped for the best,” she said of the amazing play.

And her reaction?

“I just popped up and everyone was cheering and I said, ‘Sweet,’” she laughed. “I didn’t know it was going to work or not.”

Said Roth of the crazy shot: “That was pretty amazing. That even got an applause from me. That was pretty special the way she finished.”

The incredible goal gave San Marcos a 10-1 lead.

Prentice finished the scoring for the Royals with a sweet lob into the far corner.

It was another stellar performance by the Royals, who have outscored their two playoff opponents 25-10. Trumbull had 11 saves against CdM.

“You got Piper in the middle, you got ‘Trum’ in the back row and you got Paige out there on one of their best players,” Roth said. “And then you add Brittany Prentice in the mix and you’re pretty good defensively.

“That’s not putting down my other girls, we do a good job collectively as a team. We play good defense and that allows us to be in these games.”

Now comes a showdown with Mater Dei, which beat San Marcos by the same score of 9-8 at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions and in a nonleague game in Santa Ana.

“We’re really excited,” Hauschild said of the rematch. “We think we can take them this time.”

