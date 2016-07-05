Paige Hauschild leads 10 Area Water Polo Players on All-American Team

Paige Hauschild of San Marcos was honored by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association as a first-team water polo All-American.

The senior was one of four Royals and 10 prep players from the area to receive NISCA/Speedo All-American recognition.

From San Marcos, UCSB-bound Kate Coski was a third-team selection while Gaucho signee Hailey Gellert and incoming senior Brittany Prentice were chosen Honorable Mention.

Cal signee and Santa Barbara High grad Kristina Garcia was picked to the third-team.

On the boys side, Santa Barbara and Righetti each had two players recognized and San Marcos one.

From Santa Barbara, incoming senior Sawyer Rhodes earned second-team honors and UCSB-bound Justyn Barrios was picked to the fourth team.

Ryker Dacus of Righetti was named to the third team and teammate Austin Nims was an Honorable Mention choice.

San Marcos grad and UC Davis-bound George Kuesis was picked to the fifth team.

