Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 11:54 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Paige Hauschild Chosen Channel League Water Polo MVP

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 16, 2016 | 12:32 p.m.

San Marcos junior Paige Hauschild was named the Channel League MVP for girls water polo.

Hauschild led the Royals to the league title with an 8-0 record. San Marcos players joining her on the all-league first team are senior Kate Coski and junior Brittany Prentice.

Dos Pueblos had two first-team selections in sophomore Ryann Neushul and freshman Abbi Hill.

Three Santa Barbara players earned first-team honors. They are Jessee Ransone, Kristina Garcia and Lara Kostruba.

ALL CHANNEL LEAGUE

GIRLS WATER POLO, 2015-16

MVP

 Name  Year, School

Paige Hauschild  11  San Marcos

First Team

 Brittany Prentice 11 San Marcos

Kate Coski 12 San Marcos

Ryann Nueshul 10 Dos Pueblos

Abbi Hill  9  Dos Pueblos

Jessee Ransone  12 Santa Barbara

Kristina Garcia  12 Santa Barbara

Lara Kostruba 12 Santa Barbara

Amelia Ayala  11 Ventura

Second Team

Sophie Trumbull  10   SMHS

Hailey Gellert  12   SMHS

Piper Smith  10   SMHS

Olivia Kistler  10  DPHS

Toni Shackelford  11 DPHS

Kai McGeoy  11  SBHS

Grace Raisin  10  SBHS

Georgia Ransone  10  SBHS

Taylor Plasch   11 VHS

Honorable Mention

Lili Rose Akin  11  SMHS

Grace Heck  11  DPHS

Petra Huebner  11  DPHS

Thea Neushul   10 DPHS

Joie Ruiz  10  SBHS

Melisa Walk 11   VHS

Cali Iadevaia  10  VHS

Margot Diehl 10  BHS

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 