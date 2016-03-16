Paige Hauschild Chosen Channel League Water Polo MVP

San Marcos junior Paige Hauschild was named the Channel League MVP for girls water polo.
Hauschild led the Royals to the league title with an 8-0 record. San Marcos players joining her on the all-league first team are senior Kate Coski and junior Brittany Prentice.
Dos Pueblos had two first-team selections in sophomore Ryann Neushul and freshman Abbi Hill.
Three Santa Barbara players earned first-team honors. They are Jessee Ransone, Kristina Garcia and Lara Kostruba.
ALL CHANNEL LEAGUE
GIRLS WATER POLO, 2015-16
MVP
Name Year, School
Paige Hauschild 11 San Marcos
First Team
Brittany Prentice 11 San Marcos
Kate Coski 12 San Marcos
Ryann Nueshul 10 Dos Pueblos
Abbi Hill 9 Dos Pueblos
Jessee Ransone 12 Santa Barbara
Kristina Garcia 12 Santa Barbara
Lara Kostruba 12 Santa Barbara
Amelia Ayala 11 Ventura
Second Team
Sophie Trumbull 10 SMHS
Hailey Gellert 12 SMHS
Piper Smith 10 SMHS
Olivia Kistler 10 DPHS
Toni Shackelford 11 DPHS
Kai McGeoy 11 SBHS
Grace Raisin 10 SBHS
Georgia Ransone 10 SBHS
Taylor Plasch 11 VHS
Honorable Mention
Lili Rose Akin 11 SMHS
Grace Heck 11 DPHS
Petra Huebner 11 DPHS
Thea Neushul 10 DPHS
Joie Ruiz 10 SBHS
Melisa Walk 11 VHS
Cali Iadevaia 10 VHS
Margot Diehl 10 BHS