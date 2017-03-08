Paige Hauschild Named Channel League Water Polo MVP

Water Polo

Paige Hauschild, who San Marcos to undefeated Channel League season and the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 final, has been named the Channel League's Most Valuable Player for girls water polo.

The USC-bound Hauschild was a force at both ends of the pool for the Royals, who won the league title all four years she played on the varsity team.

Three San Marcos players earned first-team all-league honors. They are senior and Michigan signee Brittany Prentice and juniors Piper Smith and Sophie Trumbull.

Dos Pueblos was represented by three underclassmen: junior Ryann Neushul and sophomores Abbi Hill and Sophie Leggett.

Santa Barbara senior and Princeton-bound Kai McGeoy and junior Grace Raisin also earned first-team honors.

MVP

Paige Hauschild 12 SMHS

First Team

Name Year School

Brittany Prentice 12 SMHS

Sophie Trumbull 11 SMHS

Piper Smith 11 SMHS

Ryann Neushul 11 DPHS

Abbi Hill 10 DPHS

Sophie Leggett 10 DPHS

Grace Raisin 11 SBHS

Kai McGeoy 12 SBHS

Second Team

Lili Rose Akin 11 SMHS

Sara Owens 11 SMHS

Fiona Kuesis 10 SMHS

Toni Shackelford 12 DPHS

Grace Heck 12 DPHS

Thea Neushul 11 DPHS

Abigail Hendrix 9 SBHS

Georgia Ransone 11 SBHS

Amelia Ayala 11 VHS

Honorable Mention

Cassidy Miller 9 SMHS

Amelia Meckelborg 12 DPHS

Olivia Kistler 11 DPHS

Anna Cable 9 DPHS

Faith Tedesco 9 SBHS

Alex Szymczak 11 SBHS