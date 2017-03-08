Paige Hauschild Named Channel League Water Polo MVP

Paige Hauschild, who San Marcos to undefeated Channel League season and the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 final, has been named the Channel League's Most Valuable Player for girls water polo.
The USC-bound Hauschild was a force at both ends of the pool for the Royals, who won the league title all four years she played on the varsity team.
Three San Marcos players earned first-team all-league honors. They are senior and Michigan signee Brittany Prentice and juniors Piper Smith and Sophie Trumbull.
Dos Pueblos was represented by three underclassmen: junior Ryann Neushul and sophomores Abbi Hill and Sophie Leggett.
Santa Barbara senior and Princeton-bound Kai McGeoy and junior Grace Raisin also earned first-team honors.
MVP
Paige Hauschild 12 SMHS
First Team
Name Year School
Brittany Prentice 12 SMHS
Sophie Trumbull 11 SMHS
Piper Smith 11 SMHS
Ryann Neushul 11 DPHS
Abbi Hill 10 DPHS
Sophie Leggett 10 DPHS
Grace Raisin 11 SBHS
Kai McGeoy 12 SBHS
Second Team
Lili Rose Akin 11 SMHS
Sara Owens 11 SMHS
Fiona Kuesis 10 SMHS
Toni Shackelford 12 DPHS
Grace Heck 12 DPHS
Thea Neushul 11 DPHS
Abigail Hendrix 9 SBHS
Georgia Ransone 11 SBHS
Amelia Ayala 11 VHS
Honorable Mention
Cassidy Miller 9 SMHS
Amelia Meckelborg 12 DPHS
Olivia Kistler 11 DPHS
Anna Cable 9 DPHS
Faith Tedesco 9 SBHS
Alex Szymczak 11 SBHS