Water Polo

Paige Hauschild, Ryann Neushul Score for Team USA in Win Over China

Local water polo players, from left, Jamie Neushul, Paige Hauschild and Ryann Neushul scored goals in Team USA’s 10-5 victory over China on Thursday at UC Irvine. Click to view larger
Local water polo players, from left, Jamie Neushul, Paige Hauschild and Ryann Neushul scored goals in Team USA’s 10-5 victory over China on Thursday at UC Irvine. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 15, 2017 | 1:39 a.m.

San Marcos alum Paige Hauschild scored two goals to lead a balanced attack for the USA Women's National Water Polo Team in a 10-5 win over China in the opener of a four-game exhibition series on Thursday night at UC Irvine.

Jamie Neushul of Team USA prepares to fire a shot against China during Thursday’s 10-5 win. Click to view larger
Jamie Neushul of Team USA prepares to fire a shot against China during Thursday’s 10-5 win.  (Peter Neushul photo)

Hauschild, a freshman at USC, played on the U.S. team that won the FINA World Championship over the summer. 

Ryann Neushul, a senior at Dos Pueblos, scored a goal in her debut with the senior national team. Her older sister, Jamie, also had a goal.

Nine different players scored for Team USA, while goalies Gabby Stone and Amanda Longan combined for 11 saves.

The match was a low scoring affair to start, with the score  1-1 after the opening eight minutes. Team USA took control in the second quarter holding China scoreless while adding goals from Ryann Neushul, Aria Fischer and Hauschild for a 4-1 lead at halftime.

China scored to open the third quarter only to see the United States run off four straight goals, capped by a Denise Mammolito score with 1:31 left in the third. 

Melissa Seidemann and Alys Williams added goals in the fourth to give the United States a 10-3 advantage. China added two.

USA returns to action on Saturday against the Netherlands at Santa Margarita Catholic High School at 6 p.m.


 

