Paige Hauschild, Ryann Neushul Score for Team USA in Win Over China

Water Polo

San Marcos alum Paige Hauschild scored two goals to lead a balanced attack for the USA Women's National Water Polo Team in a 10-5 win over China in the opener of a four-game exhibition series on Thursday night at UC Irvine.

Hauschild, a freshman at USC, played on the U.S. team that won the FINA World Championship over the summer.

Ryann Neushul, a senior at Dos Pueblos, scored a goal in her debut with the senior national team. Her older sister, Jamie, also had a goal.

Nine different players scored for Team USA, while goalies Gabby Stone and Amanda Longan combined for 11 saves.

The match was a low scoring affair to start, with the score 1-1 after the opening eight minutes. Team USA took control in the second quarter holding China scoreless while adding goals from Ryann Neushul, Aria Fischer and Hauschild for a 4-1 lead at halftime.

China scored to open the third quarter only to see the United States run off four straight goals, capped by a Denise Mammolito score with 1:31 left in the third.



Melissa Seidemann and Alys Williams added goals in the fourth to give the United States a 10-3 advantage. China added two.

USA returns to action on Saturday against the Netherlands at Santa Margarita Catholic High School at 6 p.m.



