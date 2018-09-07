Paige Hauschild Scores 3 More Goals, Helps Team USA Reach World Cup Semifinals

Water Polo

Paige Hauschild continued her goal-scoring proficiency for the U.S. Women's Water Polo National Team, firing in three goals in a 15-5 victory over China in the quarterfinals of the FINA World Cup on Friday in Surgut, Russia.

Team USA advances to a Saturday semifinal game against Spain at 6 a.m. PDT.

Hauschild, who poured in seven goals against South Africa and had three in a win over Canada in group play, tallied three against China. The San Marcos High alum, Maggie Steffens, Rachel Fattal and Dos Pueblos alum Jamie Neushul each scored in the first quater to get Team USA rolling. The Americans went up 6-0 in the second quarter before China scored four of the next five goals to make it a 7-4 game.

Team USA scored one before halftime and delivered three unanswered goals in the third for an 11-4 lead.

Fattal led all scorers with four goals, while DP alum Kiley Neushul added two goals for the U.S.

Goalie Amanda Longan, a Santa Barbara 805 player from Moorpark, made 13 saves.

