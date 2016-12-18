Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:18 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Paige Hauschild Scores 7 in Team USA’s Fifth-Place Win over Greece

The Team USA Youth National Team included four members of the 805 Santa Barbara Water Club: from left, Abbi Hill, Jewel Roemer, Paige Hauschild and Ryann Neushul. Hill, Roemer and Neushul attend Dos Pueblos High and Hauschild is a senior at San Marcos. Click to view larger
The Team USA Youth National Team included four members of the 805 Santa Barbara Water Club: from left, Abbi Hill, Jewel Roemer, Paige Hauschild and Ryann Neushul. Hill, Roemer and Neushul attend Dos Pueblos High and Hauschild is a senior at San Marcos. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Peter Neushul, 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club | December 18, 2016 | 12:18 p.m.

San Marcos High senior Paige Hauschild led all scorers with seven goals as Team USA defeated Greece, 12-11, in the fifth-place game Saturday at the 2016 Women's Youth Water Polo World Championship in Auckland, New Zealand.

Dos Pueblos junior Ryann Neushul scored a goal late in the third and 2016 U.S. Olympian Aria Fischer broke a 10-10 fourth-quarter tie, finishing off Greece with two goals.

The teams played to a 10-10 tie during pool play.

With Hauschild, Neushul, Jewel Roemer (DP freshman), and Abbi Hill (DP sophomore) all representing the United States Under-18 team, 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club had more players on the youth national team then any other program in the country.

In a tribute to coaches Cathy Neushul and Connor Levoff, USA head coach Marcello Leonardi noted, "Santa Barbara water players are well-rounded skilled athletes."

The new year will bring two further major championships that will involve local water polo players.  The FINA World Championship for both men and women will take place in Budapest, Hungary in August 2017. The defending-champion USA's Senior Women's Team includes Olympians Sami Hill and Kiley Neushul.

The FINA World Women's Junior Water Polo Championship will be held in Volos, Greece. The U.S. team includes 805 Santa Barbara's Mary Brooks (UC Irvine), Amanda Longan (USC), and Jamie Neushul (Stanford), who won the 2015 Junior World Championship.

With more than 35 athletes competing in boys and girls USA Water Polo programs, ranging from cadet to junior levels along with several members of the Olympic Championship Team, 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club athletes will continue to contribute for Team USA on the world stage for many years to come.

Peter Neushul reported from Auckland, New Zealand.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 