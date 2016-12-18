Paige Hauschild Scores 7 in Team USA’s Fifth-Place Win over Greece

Water Polo

San Marcos High senior Paige Hauschild led all scorers with seven goals as Team USA defeated Greece, 12-11, in the fifth-place game Saturday at the 2016 Women's Youth Water Polo World Championship in Auckland, New Zealand.

Dos Pueblos junior Ryann Neushul scored a goal late in the third and 2016 U.S. Olympian Aria Fischer broke a 10-10 fourth-quarter tie, finishing off Greece with two goals.

The teams played to a 10-10 tie during pool play.

With Hauschild, Neushul, Jewel Roemer (DP freshman), and Abbi Hill (DP sophomore) all representing the United States Under-18 team, 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club had more players on the youth national team then any other program in the country.

In a tribute to coaches Cathy Neushul and Connor Levoff, USA head coach Marcello Leonardi noted, "Santa Barbara water players are well-rounded skilled athletes."

The new year will bring two further major championships that will involve local water polo players. The FINA World Championship for both men and women will take place in Budapest, Hungary in August 2017. The defending-champion USA's Senior Women's Team includes Olympians Sami Hill and Kiley Neushul.

The FINA World Women's Junior Water Polo Championship will be held in Volos, Greece. The U.S. team includes 805 Santa Barbara's Mary Brooks (UC Irvine), Amanda Longan (USC), and Jamie Neushul (Stanford), who won the 2015 Junior World Championship.

With more than 35 athletes competing in boys and girls USA Water Polo programs, ranging from cadet to junior levels along with several members of the Olympic Championship Team, 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club athletes will continue to contribute for Team USA on the world stage for many years to come.

Peter Neushul reported from Auckland, New Zealand.