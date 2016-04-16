Paige Hauschild Sets 2 Records; San Marcos Wins Combined Title, Girls Place 2nd at Meet of Champions

Swimming

Paige Hauschild set two school records, and the San Marcos girls made a strong push at overtaking leader Glendora at the Spring Meet of Champions at Mt. SAC but came up just short and finished second on Saturday.

The Royals scored 652 points and finished 18 points behind Glendora.

The San Marcos boys came in sixth place and the combined boys and girls teams took top honors.

"It was a very exciting meet, said Royals boys coach Jeff Ashton. "We knew we were tied with Diamond Bar going into the last relay and our boys' 400 freestyle relay finished fourth overall, beating Diamond Bar, with each going a personal best and setting a school record. We also set a school record in the 200 freestyle relay."

The 400 relay team consisted of Sean Apsey, Tristan Depew, Matt Mills, George Kuesis. Team members on the 200 free squad were Mills, Spencer Wood, Miles Cole and Kuesis. They clocked 1:30.55.

In individual events, Apsey was second in the 500 free (4:42.00) and Kuesis was fifth in the 200 free (1:45.86)

The San Marcos girls entered Saturday's finals trailing by 77 points. Olivia Smith got the Royals off to a good start with a third-place finish in the 200 free at 1:52.53. Fiona Kuesis came in ninth in 1:56.26.

Hauschild won the 50 free in a school-record time of 23.70. She later pulled off another great swim, going 51.00 for a school record and a second-place finish in the 100 free.

Piper Smith (24.58) finished second in the 50 free and Arija Walsh (25.26) was eighth in personal bests. In the 100, Maija Ninness (53.65) and Piper Smith (54.43) were sixth and eighth, respectively.

Olivia Smith brought in some points in the 100 fly, placing seventh in 57.25.

Kuesis swam a personal best of 5:10.31 and came in fifth sixth in the 500 free and teammate Lili Akin dropped her time with a 5:19.94.

The 4x50 relay placed second with a time of 1:36.60, beating the previous meet record but being out touched at the finish.

Ninness led a good performance by the Royals in the 100 back, going a 57.91. Grace Pizzinat went 1:03.14, Walsh 1:03.46 and Maddie Kriz 1:03.04 to score crucial points for the Royals.

In the 100 breast, Amanda Hayes came in seventh in 1:07.05 and Kate Coski swam a 1:10.14.

San Marcos placed third in the 4x100 free relay with the team of Hauschild, Piper Smith, Ninness, and Olivia Smith.