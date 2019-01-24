Paige Ingram Scores Two Goals in San Marcos Loss to Cabrillo

Girls Soccer

Paige Ingram scored two goals for San Marcos but it wasn't enough as the Royals lost to Cabrillo, 4-2, in a Channel League girls soccer game on Thursday at home.

Ingram tied the score at 1-1 after a give-and-go with Aisli Suzuki. She took the ball down the left side and drilled a left-footed shot to beat the goalkeeper at the far post.

"Paige had her best game of the season, she was on fire," said San Marcos coach Jennifer Sotelo.

Ingram scored her second goal on a penalty kick late in the second half after Jordyn Bittner was fouled in the box.



