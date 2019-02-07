Paige Powell Provides Solid Relief in SBCC Softball Win

Softball

Paige Powell went 3 for 3 with three RBI and pitched the last 2.1 innings on a chilly Thursday as SBCC doubled up Cerro Coso 22-11 in a five-inning, non-conference softball game in Ridgecrest.

Shelby Featherston went 2-2 with five RBI, Hannah Weaver was 2-4 with four RBI and Kayana Diaz went 2-3 with four RBI.

The Vaqueros (2-5) received 19 extra runners thanks to 16 walks and three hit batters. Samantha Yanes was walked five times and scored four runs.

The Vaqueros built a 10-2 lead after two innings, only to have the Coyotes tie it at 10 with eight runs in the third. Santa Barbara put the game away by scoring a dozen runs in the fourth on three hits, five walks and two hit batters.

Featherstone tossed the first 2.2 innings and allowed 10 runs on three hits with seven walks and a hit batter. Powell finished up the last 2.1 frames, holding the Coyotes to one run on two hits.

The Vaqueros are playing 10 of 11 on the road in February. After the long 3-hour-plus drive to Ridgecrest, they’ll turn around and play two at El Camino on Friday in Torrance, taking on Orange Coast at noon and El Camino at 2 p.m.

