Paige Powell Throws One-Hit Shutout for SBCC Softball

Paige Powell tossed a 1-hitter and Janet Salas went 2-3 with two RBI on Tuesday, leading SBCC to a 10-0 softball win over L.A. Pierce in five innings.
The Vaqueros (7-19, 3-7 WSC North) scored their 10 runs in the first three innings and Salas had a two-run single in the third that scored Shelby Featherston and Hannah Weaver.
Kaelyn Whitten drove in two runs and Featherston went 1-4 with three runs.
The Brahmas (0-10, 0-10) committed nine errors, leading to eight unearned runs.
The Vaqeros will host Cuesta in a WSC contest on Friday at 1 p.m., then they’ll entertain L.A. Valley in a non-conference doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.