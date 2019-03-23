Pixel Tracker

Paige Powell’s Pitching Gives SBCC Softball Split in Twin Bill

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | March 22, 2019 | 7:47 p.m.

Paige Powell turned in 11 solid innings in the circle on Friday and SBCC split a WSC doubleheader at Pershing Park. The Vaqueros fell to Ventura 4-1 in the opener, then blanked L.A. Pierce 8-0 in five innings.

Powell, a freshman left-hander from San Marcos High, gave up just one earned run on 10 hits and struck out six on the day. Santa Barbara is 6-16 overall and 2-4 in the WSC.

Against Ventura, the Vaqueros posted their second-highest hit total of the season (11) but only managed one run on a double by Kayana Diaz and an RBI single by Janet Salas in the first inning. They got runners on base in all seven innings but stranded 11.

“We left a lot runners on today,” said second-year head coach Justine Bosio. “We definitely need to be more aggressive in the box. It’s great that we’re getting runners and runners in scoring position, we just need to finish it.”

 Powell tossed a one-hitter for four innings with five strikeouts and a walk against Pierce.

Pierce pitcher Jodie Cory had her team’s only hit – a single to left with two outs in the first.

Carson Dunckley pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning for SBCC.

“Paige has been a real warrior for us, she just keeps plugging along,” said Bosio. “This was a good team effort.”

Salas went 2-3 for the Vaqueros and Yanes had a double to start the bottom of the first and scored three runs.

The Vaqueros are playing eight of 10 at home in the next two weeks. They'll play three of four at home next week, starting with a rain makeup on Monday vs. Oxnard at noon. On Tuesday, they'll travel to first-place Bakersfield, then they'll  host Hancock on Thursday and Riverside in a non-conference game on Saturday at 2 p.m.
 

