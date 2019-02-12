Paige Powell’s Three-Hitter Isn’t Enough for SBCC

Softball

SBCC outhit L.A. Mission 8-3 on Tuesday but came out on the wrong end of a 3-2 softball verdict.

The Eagles (3-4) snapped a 2-2 tie on Alyanna Martinez’s RBI single in the sixth that scored pinch-runner Arianna Ramos.

Kayana Diaz went 2-4 for the Vaqueros (2-6) and Janet Salas was 2-4 with a double. Paige Powell tossed a complete game, giving up three runs on three hits.

Santa Barbara took a 2-0 lead with a pair of unearned runs in the first. With one out, Samantha Yanes walked and Emily LoneTree doubled. Yanes scored on a passed ball and LoneTree came home on an error by the catcher.

The Eagles evened it 2-2 in the second by loading the bases on a single and two hit batters. Sofia Castro delivered a sacrifice fly and the second run scored on an error by the center fielder.

The Vaqueros will travel to Orange to take on No. 10 Santiago Canyon on Friday at 2 p.m.

