Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:45 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Pair Accused of Assaulting Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Deputy After Hit-and-Run Crash

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 1, 2017 | 8:39 p.m.

Two Santa Barbara men are facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash and assaulting a law enforcement officer on Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Jared Ashton, 34, and Micah Wroten, 25, were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest with force and violence, as well as charges related to a DUI hit-and-run, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The two men are being held on $500,000 bail each, Hoover said. 

At about 2 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the area of Patterson Avenue and Highway 101 in Goleta to investigate a report of a vehicle crash, Hoover said.

Officers found a car on its roof and the driver nearby, according to Hoover. 

Jared Ashton Click to view larger
Jared Ashton

“It was discovered that the accident was a result of a hit-and-run, where the suspect vehicle fled the scene after colliding with the victim vehicle, sending it down an embankment and causing it to overturn and rest on its roof,” Hoover said.

While at the scene, calls came in regarding a vehicle driving on its rims and having front-end damage in the area south of Turnpike Road. 

When sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers responded to the location, they found a damaged white Toyota Tundra that matched the description of the suspect vehicle, Hoover said.

The deputy observed Ashton — who appeared to be intoxicated — walking away from the truck, Hoover said. 

Micah Wroten Click to view larger
Micah Wroten

“The deputy attempted to direct Ashton onto the sidewalk and out of the roadway, but he became verbally confrontational and refused to comply with lawful orders,” Hoover said.

As the deputy attempted to detain Ashton, Wroten moved in from the side and struck the deputy in the face, Hoover said. 

A fist fight began with both suspects throwing punches and hitting the deputy’s body several times, Hoover said.  

“The deputy continued to fight back in an attempt to detain the suspects,” Hoover said.

Both suspects continued punching and the deputy sustained a bite on his hand.

After a few minutes, a CHP sergeant found the deputy and assisted him in apprehending and detaining Ashton, Hoover said.

Additional deputies arrived to assist in taking both suspects into custody. 

Hoover said Wroten continued to resist after being handcuffed, and he kicked at deputies and the patrol car, causing damage.

The deputy was transported to the emergency room where he was treated for moderate injuries to his head, back, elbows, knees, hands and wrist, according to Hoover.

The suspects were transported to county jail where they were treated for minor injuries.  

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 