Pair Arrested After Homeowner Interrupts Burglary in Carpinteria

Riley Barilla and Mauricio Solis of Carpinteria jailed after their vehicle crashed into a pickup on Toro Canyon Road

A couple allegedly trying to flee after commiting residential burglary were involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday evening on Toro Canyon Road in Carpinteria.
(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 1, 2015 | 12:06 a.m.

Two people were arrested Wednesday night after they allegedly were caught in the act of burglarizing a Carpinteria home, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began at about 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Toro Canyon Road, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“The homeowner reported a male suspect in his garage, reportedly in the process of stealing his mountain bike,” Hoover said. “He chased the suspect outside and discovered a female suspect sitting in his work truck.”

The woman, identified as Riley Barilla, 21, of Carpinteria, ran to her vehicle and attempted to flee, Hoover said, while the homeowner jumped in to try and stop her.

The suspects in a residential burglary in Carpinteria, identified as Mauricio Solis and Riley Barilla, both 21, prior to being booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. Click to view larger
(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

The vehicle smashed into a tree in the driveway, Hoover said, at which point the male suspect, identified as Mauricio Solis, 21, of Carpinteria, got into the vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle took off with the two suspects inside, and drove out of the driveway, turned a corner and into oncoming traffic, hitting a red pickup truck,” Hoover said.

The California Highway Patrol arrested Barilla on suspicion of drunken driving, Hoover said, adding that she subsequently was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of conspiring to commit petty theft and residential burglary.

The driver of the pickup, a 61-year-old Carpinteria man whose name was not released, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Hoover said.

Solis was booked on charges of conspiring to commit petty theft and residential burglary.

A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy sustained minor injuries Click to view larger
(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

The pair are under investigation in connection with additional thefts in the area, Hoover said.

In addition to the crash on Toro Canyon Road, a sheriff’s deputy who was responding to the call was involved in a collision with a semi tractor-trailer on Highway 101 as he was approaching the Santa Claus Lane offramp, Hoover said.

The deputy, whose name was not released, sustained minor injuries, while the truck driver was not injured.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

