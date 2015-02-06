Pair Arrested at Carpinteria Motel on Drug, Burglary Charges

Two people are facing drug-possession and auto-burglary charges in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties after being arrested in Carpinteria.

Jared Johnson, 19, and Jace Milone, 25, were arrested Jan. 30 at a Carpinteria motel room, where deputies seized more than 13 grams of narcotics and a large amount of stolen property, which they had attempted to sell on Craigslist, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Johnson and Milone were arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin, methamphetamine and prescription pills for sales, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property.

Johnson was also charged with possession of burglary tools.

Additional charges requested against the couple include addict in possession of tear gas and a stun gun, as well as transportation for sales of heroin and methamphetamine, Hoover said.

Deputies contacted Johnson at approximately 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the motel in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue for violation of the city’s no smoking policy, but the responding deputy learned that he was on probation in Ventura County.

Milone, his girlfriend, was subsequently located in the couple’s motel room, where deputies found evidence of narcotics sales, including packaging materials and scales, Hoover said.

"They also located approximately 13.5 grams of methamphetamine, heroin and prescription pills contained in baggies, along with $1,400 in proceeds from suspected drug deals," Hoover said.

Deputies also seized a large amount of stolen property taken out of vehicles, including forged checks, gift cards, construction tools, jewelry, smart phones, several laptops, a notary seal and car stereo equipment.

Hoover said the couple also had in their possession burglary tools, including bolt cutters and broken spark plugs used for breaking windows.

Deputies are working to identify and notify victims whose property was recovered.

