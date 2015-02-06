Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:59 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Pair Arrested at Carpinteria Motel on Drug, Burglary Charges

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 6, 2015 | 4:33 p.m.

Two people are facing drug-possession and auto-burglary charges in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties after being arrested in Carpinteria.

Jared Johnson

Jared Johnson, 19, and Jace Milone, 25, were arrested Jan. 30 at a Carpinteria motel room, where deputies seized more than 13 grams of narcotics and a large amount of stolen property, which they had attempted to sell on Craigslist, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Johnson and Milone were arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin, methamphetamine and prescription pills for sales, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property. 

Johnson was also charged with possession of burglary tools.

Additional charges requested against the couple include addict in possession of tear gas and a stun gun, as well as transportation for sales of heroin and methamphetamine, Hoover said.

Deputies contacted Johnson at approximately 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the motel in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue for violation of the city’s no smoking policy, but the responding deputy learned that he was on probation in Ventura County.

Milone, his girlfriend, was subsequently located in the couple’s motel room, where deputies found evidence of narcotics sales, including packaging materials and scales, Hoover said.

"They also located approximately 13.5 grams of methamphetamine, heroin and prescription pills contained in baggies, along with $1,400 in proceeds from suspected drug deals," Hoover said.

Jace Milone

Deputies also seized a large amount of stolen property taken out of vehicles, including forged checks, gift cards, construction tools, jewelry, smart phones, several laptops, a notary seal and car stereo equipment. 

Hoover said the couple also had in their possession burglary tools, including bolt cutters and broken spark plugs used for breaking windows. 

Deputies are working to identify and notify victims whose property was recovered.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 