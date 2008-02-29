Pair Arrested in Alleged Welfare Fraud

Ex-Santa Barbara County employee and an aid recipient are charged with welfare, Medi-Cal fraud.

A former Santa Barbara County employee and a public assistance recipient have been arrested on felony fraud charges after a five-month investigation by the District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Social Services.

Trueman George Beach and Summer Ann Mastagni were arrested Thursday on suspicion that they defrauded the Department of Social Services of more than $61,550 in cash, food stamps, Medi-Cal services and child care.

Both Beach, the retired county employee, and Mastagni, a welfare recipient, have been charged with welfare fraud and Medi-Cal fraud. Beach, who worked for the Department of Social Services, faces an additional charge of embezzlement. Mastagni faces an additional charge of perjury.

Both suspects are being held in the Santa Barbara County jail on $66,000 bail each.