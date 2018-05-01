Pair Arrested in Santa Maria Restaurant Robbery

Two Sacramento residents have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 5 robbery of a Santa Maria restaurant, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

A third suspect remained at large in the hold-up at Cool Hand Luke's, 1321 S. Nicholson Ave., said police Sgt. Paul Van Meel.

Detectives were able to identify the two suspects as Michael Angelo Ortiz and Chansie Cox, Van Meel said.

Both recently had been arrested in Sacramento County, and were being held at the Sacramento County Jail on unrelated charges

Police were asking the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office to file robbery and kidnapping charges against the pair, Van Meel said.

The robbery occurred at about 9:30 p.m., when two of the suspects — a man and a woman — had dinner at the restaurant, then asked to talk to the manager, according to Lt. Mark Norling.

"The suspects then indicated to the manager that they were robbing the business," Norling said. " The suspects took the manager to the office, where the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash."

Police did not say whether a weapon was used in the robbery.

The pair left the restaurant and went to a waiting get-away vehicle — a dark-colored, small SUV — driven by the third suspect, Norling said. The vehicle was last seen getting on northbound Highway 101.

No one was injured during the robbery, Norling said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781 or CrimeStoppers at 877.800.9100.

